Oruawharo Homestead in Takapau brings a taste of France to Central Hawke's Bay this Sunday. Photo / Warren Buckland

The region is in for a busy long weekend, with something for everyone to get involved with.

Whether you are after a taste of rural life, something to indulge the inner foodie or a look into the arts, you can find it in Hawke’s Bay over the weekend.

Meeanee Speedway 23/24 series opening night is this Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Iconic New Zealand band Hello Sailor will perform at the Black Barn Amphitheatre on Labour weekend. Photo / Alex Lovell-Smith

Napier:

Meeanee Speedway - Saturday, October 21 from 6.30–11.30pm

Black Barn Amphitheatre has a night of music on Saturday, October 21 from 6-10.30pm with performances from great New Zealand band Hello Sailor. The Chills have reluctantly cancelled their performance due to illness within the band. Hawke’s Bay’s Suzy Blue, hailing from the coastline of Haumoana, have been added to the bill.

The Theia X Te Kaahu Girl in a Savage World is on this weekend at the Toitoi Opera House on Sunday.





Hastings:

Hawke’s Bay A&P Show - Friday, October 20, 9am-4pm. Tōmoana Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd Hastings.

Hawke’s Bay Mega Fun Carnival Moonlight Madness - Friday, October 20, 6.30-9.30pm. At the Tōmoana Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd Hastings.

Capital E National Theatre for Children presents The Grumpiest Child in the World on Monday, October 23, at 2pm, at Toitoi in Hastings. It’s free for children and suitable for those aged 5-11 years, with an entry fee of $25 for adults.

Girl in a Savage World is a special performance of re-imagined songs from Theia and her critically acclaimed alt-pop catalogue along with waiata from her award-winning reo Maori project Te Kaahu. Sunday, October 22, 8pm, Toitoi Opera House.

Central Hawke’s Bay:

St Vincent’s and Maison Vauron at Oruawharo Homestead brings the culinary delights of France to Central Hawke’s Bay with bubbles, French cheeses and a tour of the historical homestead on Sunday, October 22 at 3pm. The Oruawharo Homestead is at 379 Oruawharo Rd, Takapau. Tickets for the adult-only event can be bought online for $130.

The Norsewood Golf Scramble on this Sunday. Photo / Christine McKay

Dannevirke:

‘Dannevirke Day’ market on Friday, October 20, runs from 9.30am-4pm. Stallholders will line Dannevirke’s High St with something for everyone.

Norsewood Country Festival and Markets are on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22, from 10am at Mathews Park, 28 Ngamoko Rd, Norsewood. It costs $10 a day (children under 10 are free). It’s a great way to immerse yourself into everything country, with a music festival, country fair, vintage machinery, Western horse show, food stalls and IMP wrestling.

Labour weekend scramble at Norsewood Golf Club tees off on Sunday, October 22, at 11am at Kopua Rd, Norsewood. Cost is $30 per person, including dinner. This event is a part of the 150th Norsewood and Districts school celebration.

