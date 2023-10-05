Norsewood celebrating 150 years of Scandinavian settlement Labour Weekend

There'll be heritage displays at the museum during Labour Weekend.

Whether it’s a country festival, or discovering Scandinavian heritage, there should be something for everyone in Norsewood on Labour Weekend.

The Tararua District township will be celebrating 150 years of Scandinavian settlement on October 21 and 22 and a number of events have been planned.

A spokesman from Norsewood Promotions and 150-year sub-committee says they have been working on the events since 2020 but with lockdowns playing a part in delaying a major event, they decided to get behind the Norsewood and Districts School’s own 150-year celebration and showcase Norsewood heritage at the same time.

The Norsewood Country Festival will be on from 10am to 10pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday with market stalls, food, machinery and horse shows as well as a range of entertainment and rides with Clydesdale horses.

A mini antiques roadshow has also been planned for the weekend as well as exhibitions and heritage displays.

Norsewood Golf Club is also holding a tournament on October 21. The tournament will be suitable for both novices and pros, with tee-off at 11am.

Norsewood and Districts School will be holding its 150th celebration on Sunday starting with a Pōwhiri at 9am.