Weather: Hot week ahead for Hawke's Bay

Jessica Russell ,3, enjoyed a frozen yoghurt at the Hawke's Bay Farmers Market today as Hastings was forecast to reach 31C. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay's hot weather is set to continue, but those in Hastings and Waipukurau will feel it the most as the middle of the week is forecast to hit 34 degrees Celsius.

For the past week, Napier and Hastings have had temperatures in the mid-upper 20s and low 30s.

Napier and Hastings were among the hottest spots in the country on Saturday: Napier Airport topped the charts at 28.9C and Hastings was fourth hottest in the country at 27.8C.

The hot weather, influenced by La Nina, is set to continue this week.

Hastings is forecast to reach 30C on Monday and Tuesday before reaching a high of 34C on Wednesday followed by 33C on Thursday.

Throughout the region, temperatures would drop on Friday by about 10C or more because of a cold front moving up the country, MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said.

Saturday could be slightly cooler again.

In Hastings, Friday will be 21C with cloud, southerlies and a possible shower. On Saturday it will be 20C.

Waipukurau is also forecast to reach the 34C high on Wednesday, preceded by 28C on Monday and 31C on Tuesday then followed by 30C on Thursday before dropping to 19C on Friday.

Wairoa is forecast to be 27C on Monday, 28C on Tuesday, 33C on Wednesday, 32C on Thursday then 19C on Friday.

On Saturday, there will be rain and southerlies in Wairoa.

Napier is a couple of degrees cooler than its sister city at 28C on Monday, 27C on Tuesday, 31C on Wednesday and Thursday before dropping to 21C on Friday.

McInnes said the summer season, warm air mass above the country and westerlies were influencing the hot temperatures.