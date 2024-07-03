A scene in Wairoa after flooding in the town last week, resulting in a state of emergency being put in place and a recovery bill estimated to cost at least $40 million. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Hopefully there are companies and industries that can do more,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be at the same level but we hope they can help.”

“It’s so easy to say it’s not us, but we’ve got that relationship with Wairoa, and we’ve got a lot of respect for the mayor,” she said. “Craig Little: What a guy.

“Since Cyclone Gabrielle last year, we have spent a lot of time getting to know the people of Wairoa. We know they are resilient, but they need all of our help right now. We want them to know that we’re still here, and that we’re asking others to dig deep too.”

Last year, Milford Foundation hosted a special fundraiser to support communities around New Zealand most affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, including Wairoa Netball and Tapuae Sports Club in Wairoa.

Norrie said: “We are working with Mayor Little to determine the best use for the funding this time around.”

Since the foundation’s inception just over three years ago, it has granted or committed to grant more than $6.7m to its flagship partners and special projects.

The Milford Foundation was born out of a desire to make a significant positive impact for local communities and help build a stronger New Zealand, by investing in communities and creating a sustainable future for generations to prosper.

Half of all funds donated are invested and grown for future granting, with $6.75m in the growth fund and $6.76m committed to granting.

With Milford Asset Management behind them, and the team of willing and capable Milford employees ready to use their skills to make a difference, the foundation strives to be one of the leading charities in New Zealand for transparency, efficiency, effectiveness and most importantly, social impact.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 51 years of journalism experience, 40 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.