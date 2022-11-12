Two serious crashes near Napier within hours of each other

The two crashes both happened on Sunday morning. Photo / NZME

Two serious crashes which happened within hours of each other on the outskirts of Napier on Sunday morning resulted in two people being rushed to hospital.

At about 2.30am, a vehicle left the road and ended up in a ditch along Willowbank Ave in Meeanee.

"We assessed and treated one patient with serious injuries who was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital," a Hato Hone St John ambulance spokesperson said.

A few hours later, emergency services were called to another serious crash in Puketapu.

At about 6am, a car rolled through a fence on Springfield Rd, and one person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Four fire trucks attended that incident.