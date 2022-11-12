Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Two serious crashes near Napier within hours of each other

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine
Quick Read
The two crashes both happened on Sunday morning. Photo / NZME

The two crashes both happened on Sunday morning. Photo / NZME

Two serious crashes which happened within hours of each other on the outskirts of Napier on Sunday morning resulted in two people being rushed to hospital.

At about 2.30am, a vehicle left the road and ended up in a ditch along Willowbank Ave in Meeanee.

"We assessed and treated one patient with serious injuries who was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital," a Hato Hone St John ambulance spokesperson said.

A few hours later, emergency services were called to another serious crash in Puketapu.

At about 6am, a car rolled through a fence on Springfield Rd, and one person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Four fire trucks attended that incident.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today