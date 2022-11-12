A parade along Marine Parade in Napier on Saturday ahead of the big match-up. Photo / Supplied

The Samoan community in Hawke's Bay has taken to the streets to show their support for their nation and celebrate one of the greatest upsets in Rugby League World Cup history.

The Samoan men's team defeated England 27-26 during the early hours of Sunday morning (NZT) in their semifinal match-up at the World Cup held in England.

It is the first time an island nation has reached the final of a Rugby League World Cup.

Hawke's Bay has a large Samoan population which came out in force ahead of the match on Saturday night, with parades and gatherings staged in Napier and Hastings.

A big gathering of Samoan fans met in Hastings on Saturday night to show their support. Photo / Supplied

Some fans were back out celebrating on the streets near Hastings CBD after the win, and a big celebration and parade was being organised for Sunday evening at Flaxmere Park.

Havelock North resident Tiitii Tuliaupupu, originally from Samoa, said it was amazing to see all the support including about 300 people down at Marine Parade the night before the match and a huge gathering at Hastings Park Mega Centre.

He said the match was a heart-stopper.

"We woke up the neighbours early this morning from the loud cheers, but hey this is how we are, we gotta shout our hearts out for our boys."

Hawke's Bay has a large Samoan population which were out in force over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

He said the celebrations would be quieter on Sunday morning.

"We had a little celebration [on Sunday morning in Hastings], but not everyone turned up because its a Sunday and most of us go to church or prep up the To'ana'i - it's quite a sacred day to us."

Samoa will head to Old Trafford to face Australia in the final next weekend.