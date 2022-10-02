Two Napier firefighters recognised for 50 and 25 years of service

Retiree Peter Draper with his partner, Jilly. Draper was recognised on Saturday evening for 50 years of service as a firefighter. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two men recognised for 25 and 50 years of service as firefighters both credit the longevity of their service to their desire to help the community.

Napier Fire Brigade hosted a Gold Star and Honours night at the Napier War Memorial Conference Centre on Saturday evening.

Among the honours awarded were a 50-year gold star presented to retiree Peter Draper and a 25-year gold star presented to senior firefighter Shane Cunningham.

Draper did not think firefighting was for him at first when a friend in the local volunteer brigade pitched the idea about 50 years ago in Taupō.

"I asked what the story was and he said it was just Monday nights and you do a couple of hours training then knock off, have a beer and play some cards. I said 'oh yeah? Now I'm interested'," Draper said.

He said he eventually became a full-time station keeper before the Taupō volunteer brigade became a career station a couple of years later.

He said he moved to Napier about a year after that when they needed more staff and he had been at the station ever since.

"I worked my way through the ranks by exam qualification and many, many, many courses.

"Worked my way up to become a senior station officer for a short time and then worked between Napier and Hastings."

Draper said what kept him doing the job for so long was that firefighters were always helping someone.

"You're helping people, that satisfaction is huge when you see someone smile after they were in a position where they didn't know what to do or how to go about it."

He said the brigade was close-knit and like another family to him

"You play sport together, I fish so I am always out fishing with some of the boys, I play golf, so you're doing that with likewise people," he said.

"It's quite a good way to live actually."

He finished work at the station in January, but retired officially in April this year.

He said one of the biggest highlights of his career was helping his nephew gain the confidence and knowledge to be selected as a firefighter.

"It took two or three times before he got selected, but when he did get selected he was top candidate so that was really pleasing," Draper said.

Firefighter Shane Cunningham in 2019. He is now celebrating 25 years on the job. Photo / NZME

Cunningham said his family had a long history of involvement with firefighting.

"My grandfather was the chief of Havelock volunteers, my uncle was the chief of Havelock volunteers, my father had done 43 years as a volunteer.

"Dad, my oldest brother and myself served together with the Napier volunteers, where I did four years before I joined the paid staff in 2000."

He said helping people in their time of need is what kept him in the job.

"I absolutely love doing what I am doing and I couldn't think about doing anything else, I'll be there until retirement."

He said he wanted to acknowledge the support of his wife, Toni, and his two daughters, Tay and Kenzi.

"I couldn't do it without their support, love and patience."