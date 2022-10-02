First-time director Marcus Allan will be bringing the story of Elf to life at Tabard Theatre.

Elf Jr is on stage at Tabard Theatre from October 8-15 as a holiday treat for all the family. First-time director Marcus Allan is thrilled to be working with a talented cast to bring the story of Elf to life.

Marcus, fresh from playing Bobby in the recent Napier Operatic Society's production of The Boy Friend, is looking forward to a change in style of music and a new role in the directing of Elf.

Marcus started his theatre life when his mum knew theatre was where he belonged. So, at the age of 9, he was sent along to audition for his first NOS show, The Wizard of Oz, where he played Apple Tree 1. This sparked a passion that Marcus cannot imagine himself in a life without it. "It just makes me so happy!" he says.

Singin' in the Rain was his most memorable production, he says. Directed by his now choreographer, Rachael McKinnon, he played Cosmo Brown, his first lead role in theatre. This show pushed Marcus into new comfort zones and established some of his best friends whom he is still close with, on and off the stage.

Directing has always intrigued Marcus since getting more involved in the society. He wanted to share what he learnt from previous directors and provide the kids in the company with an opportunity to discover a passion in theatre like he did, thanks to the Napier Operatic Theatre school.

Elf Jr is Marcus' first dive into directing. Marcus believes the biggest thing he has learnt as a first-time director is how many things you need to change on the spot.

"It's learning to tailor how you direct to whoever you're directing."

Napier Operatic felt Elf Jr had the potential to be something fresh and exciting, with toe-tapping music, and a hilarious script to bring to our Hawke's Bay audiences.

"I have tried to keep the essence of the original movie, while sprinkling it with my own unique touch."

• Elf Jr, a holiday treat for all the family is, on stage at Tabard Theatre. Tickets on sale from www.iticket.co.nz, Tabard Costume Hire, and Napier Municipal Theatre.