Truck salvage causes Napier-Wairoa delays

A highway sign near Hawke's Bay Airport north of Napier warns of delays on the Pacific Coast Highway to Wairoa. Photo / Paul Taylor

Busy holiday weekend traffic between Napier and Wairoa was back to smooth-running early this afternoon after several hours' disruption following a truck crash.

The crash happened about 6.20am on State Highway 2 (otherwise known as the Pacific Coast Highway), near the intersection with Willowflat Rd, Kotemaori.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said the southbound truck had left the road and there were no injuries.

Fire rescue crews were sent from the Wairoa and Putorino volunteer fire brigades.

National highways manager Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said delays of up to 30 minutes were experienced after the salvage started about 10am. One lane was reopened soon after 11am.