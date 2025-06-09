Phelan McDade's goal was to walk the length of New Zealand.

“Being out in nature and tramping was where he was happy.”

The spokeswoman said McDade spent a lot of time tramping around the Kaweka Forest Park, and his goal was to walk the length of New Zealand.

He had started in the South Island in 2024 and completed the first section, and planned to continue this year.

Emergency services were called to Lewis Pass Rd about 2pm on Thursday after concerns someone may have been swept into the Boyle River. Photo / Google Maps.

“He wanted to see everything and experience everything and it was a challenge for him and one he was looking forward to completing.”

McDade also had a passion for music and entertaining others with a guitar.

“Whenever he would stop at a backpackers or a hut somewhere on the way, he would be the one picking it up and playing and playing for people.”

The family wanted to thank emergency services that helped find McDade, and were grateful for the kind, empathetic, and professional response.

“The support from emergency services has been fantastic, we can’t say enough good things about them.”

The spokeswoman said a Givealittle had been set up in lieu of flowers for donations to the Te Araroa Trust, the organisation responsible for trail maintenance.

