The kiwi was found in the eastern part of the park off Black Birch Range around two weeks ago when Harrington and fellow volunteer and Department of Conservation worker Kahori Nakagawa were out searching for another kiwi, named Carrot, for a routine health check.
It was by chance they chose the route they did to walk back after completing the task, and Nakagawa’s conservation kiwi dog alerted the women to the presence of the bird.
“Kahori had a look and sure enough, here is this beautiful little bird hunkering down in a hole,” Harrington said.
She said their examinations revealed the bird did not have a microchip.