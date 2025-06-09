Phelan McDade died in the Boyle River, Canterbury on Thursday. Photo / Google Maps

A man who died after an incident in a Canterbury river has been identified as a Napier 25-year-old.

Phelan McDade’s body was found after a search of the Boyle River in Hurunui on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to Lewis Pass Rd about 2pm on Thursday after href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/search-under-way-after-person-feared-swept-away-in-boyle-river-hurunui-district/O6Z2VESWOZGW3O7NBGX2T5KSPI/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/search-under-way-after-person-feared-swept-away-in-boyle-river-hurunui-district/O6Z2VESWOZGW3O7NBGX2T5KSPI/">concerns that someone may have been swept into the river.

A Search and Rescue team co-ordinated the response, and a helicopter was deployed to the area.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday officers were notified about 3.15pm that the search had located a body.