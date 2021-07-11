Tom Belford to stand for Hawke's Bay Regional Council re-election

Tom Belford says HBRC is on the right track regarding environmental issues, as he puts his hand up to stand for re-election. Photo / Duncan Brown

Tom Belford has put his hand up for re-election to the Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

Belford made the announcement on Sunday and stated he didn't require "training wheels" to make an informed contribution to the regional council's pressing work on "day 1".

"I care deeply that the HBRC's current core mission is to protect and enhance our environment," he said.

"Only with our environment well-protected can we be assured that growth of opportunity in our region will be responsible and sustainable. Both for ourselves today and, looking to our legacy, for our children and grandchildren.

"The HBRC is presently steering a proper course – it puts the environment first, but in a balanced manner. I don't want to see that direction compromised and so I feel strongly that the seat should be filled by a candidate of proven commitment to the environment.

"That's why I'm standing for re-election."