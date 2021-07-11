Euro 2020 finals: The only Italians in full Hawke's Bay pub celebrate Euro glory

Amid a sea of football fans dressed in red and white at a Hawke's Bay pub, they were the only pair in blue, waving a handmade Italian flag.
And after riding the ups and downs of 120 minutes (plus) of drama, Paolo Pancotti and his 12-year-old daughter Tula found themselves the only ones celebrating at the Westshore Beach Inn.
The Italians won an agonising Euro 2020 final penalty shootout over England 3-2 after scores were locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes and then again at the end of extra time.
While it was initially a bit intimidating being the only two Italian supporters, with Paolo "hiding in the corner", everyone was friendly as the reality of 55 years without a major trophy continued for England.
"It was great to share the hand-biting game with my daughter. It was her first final today and what a happy ending," Paolo said.
"I just got off the phone from my brother in Italy and I'm feeling amazing. There's one sport in Italy - football."
He said the result was a "bit unexpected" after such a "tight" game.
"It could have gone either way.
"My personal feeling is that Italy could have played better."
He felt a bit sorry for England's fans, adding that it's "just a game".
The father and daughter were off from the pub to celebrate the win with chocolate, as had been promised.