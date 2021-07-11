Euro 2020 finals: The only Italians in full Hawke's Bay pub celebrate Euro glory

Paolo Pancotti was out numbered at Westshore Beach Inn, Napier as he watched on the big screen Italy against England in the Euro football final. At the end of the match, he was the happiest.

Amid a sea of football fans dressed in red and white at a Hawke's Bay pub, they were the only pair in blue, waving a handmade Italian flag.

And after riding the ups and downs of 120 minutes (plus) of drama, Paolo Pancotti and his 12-year-old daughter Tula found themselves the only ones celebrating at the Westshore Beach Inn.

Paolo Pancotti and his 12-year-old daughter Tula Pancotti were thrilled with the result, despite being the only Italian supporters at the Westshore Beach Inn in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Italians won an agonising Euro 2020 final penalty shootout over England 3-2 after scores were locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes and then again at the end of extra time.

While it was initially a bit intimidating being the only two Italian supporters, with Paolo "hiding in the corner", everyone was friendly as the reality of 55 years without a major trophy continued for England.

Napier's Tula Pancotti, 12, showed her support for the Italian team at Westshore Beach Inn. Photo / Warren Buckland

"It was great to share the hand-biting game with my daughter. It was her first final today and what a happy ending," Paolo said.

Football fans across the Bay woke up early to catch the heated Euro 2020 final between Italy and England. Photo / Warren Buckland

"I just got off the phone from my brother in Italy and I'm feeling amazing. There's one sport in Italy - football."

Tense moments at the Westshore Beach Inn in Napier where fans watched the close game. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said the result was a "bit unexpected" after such a "tight" game.

"It could have gone either way.

"My personal feeling is that Italy could have played better."

There were a few teary-eyed Brits after the agonising penalty shootout saw Italy take home the win. Photo / Warren Buckland

He felt a bit sorry for England's fans, adding that it's "just a game".

The father and daughter were off from the pub to celebrate the win with chocolate, as had been promised.