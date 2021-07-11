Showery start to the week for Hawke's Bay

Gareth Anderson and Garry Stowe making the most of Sunday's sun watching 10-year-old kart driver Grayson Stowe practising for the New Zealand Schools Karting champs. Photo / Ian Cooper

Gareth Anderson and Garry Stowe making the most of Sunday's sun watching 10-year-old kart driver Grayson Stowe practising for the New Zealand Schools Karting champs. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay looks set to start the week with a few showers and lower temperatures, but the weather "could be worse", a Metservice meteorologist says.

Metservice meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the region looked to be getting a "showery situation" over the next few days.

"There's isolated showers about the coast and some stuff happening offshore.

"They are going to be spreading inland on Sunday evening."

He said these would continue to hang about for much of Monday, turning to light rain on Tuesday.

Unlike parts of Northland and north of Gisborne, that had a heavy rain and wind warning

in place, Hawke's Bay was "nicely sheltered by the rest of the North Island".

"It could be much worse, but it's still not amazing."

The region was also in for a temperature drop, with frost possible on Sunday evening with an overnight temperature of 1C expected for Hastings and 2C for Napier.

"It is going to be quite cold," Bakker said, with maximum temperatures unlikely to reach above 12C early this week.

The rainfall will bring slightly warmer temperatures on Monday and Tuesday with cloud cover hanging about.

Southwesterly winds would also turn more easterly, he said.