Ministry of Social Development moves to new Napier offices in August

The new Ministry of Social Development Building on the corner of Kennedy and Wellesley roads, Napier, due to open next month. Photo / Paul Taylor

The new Ministry of Social Development Building on the corner of Kennedy and Wellesley roads, Napier, due to open next month. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Ministry of Social Development expects to start moving into its new Napier office block next month.

The move involves Work and Income, Oranga Tamariki and housing operation Kainga Ora.

MSD East Coast regional director Michelle McNabb told Hawke's Bay Today the building on the corner of Kennedy and Wellesley roads will be completed and ready for occupation in mid-August.

The current MSD Service Centre in Vautier House and Dalton House, at the southern end of Dalton St, will close on August 13, with a new Service Centre open to the public in the new building from 8.30am the following Tuesday, August 17.

McNabb said the move will be done in stages, with teams from the three agencies progressively moving into the new centre between mid-August and mid-October.

The new Service Centre will feature "improved employment services, warm and welcoming spaces, a children's activity area, flexible workspaces, and upgraded technology", she said.

It's the biggest move of government services in Napier since the services moved into the then-new Vautier and Dalton houses more than 30 years ago, about the time of the building of the new Napier Courthouse on the same block, other than the building of the new Napier police station and police district headquarters in Hastings.

Asked about the possibility of the vacated sites being part of a new Civic Precinct in Napier, a council spokesperson said council is not considering purchasing Vautier House as part of the Library and Civic Area Plan.

The Plan, which went before the council's Future Napier committee on Thursday, is subject to public consultation but "at this stage" the preferred option does not require any purchase of any land to meet its "spatial requirements", the spokesperson said.

Council officers are currently based across three locations which are lease arrangements being part of Cape View, Dunvegan House and the Old Post office. Staff were moved after the Civic Centre failed earthquake risk assessments.