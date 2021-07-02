Three injured in crash near Otane

Two crashes on State Highway 2 through Hawke's Bay were reported within eight hours of each other on Saturday. Photo / NZME

Three people have received minor to moderate injuries in what police say was a single-vehicle crash in Central Hawke's Bay this morning.

The crash happened a short while before 10.30am on State Highway 2 north of Otane, between Hastings and Waipawa.

Police staff in Wellington it appears two people received moderate injuries and one minor injuries. Further information was not available.

Emergency services were also called to a single-vehicle crash on the same highway north of Napier soon after 2am. The crash was near the intersection of the Main North Rd sector and Quarantine Rd, near Bay View. No injuries were reported, a police spokesperson said.