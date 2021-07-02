Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Forestry worker who died in rural Hawke's Bay accident named

By Sahiban Hyde
Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
The forestry worker who was killed north-east of Napier on Wednesday is believed to be from Pakipaki. Photo / Google Maps

The forestry worker who was killed north-east of Napier on Wednesday is believed to be from Pakipaki. Photo / Google Maps

A funeral service for a forestry worker who died during the harvesting of a rural Hawke's Bay pine forest will be held on Monday.

Police were notified of the workplace incident on Aropaoanui Rd, north-east of Napier at 3.54pm on Wednesday.

A service for Jake Duncan, 23, of Pakipaki, will be held at Ellwood Function Centre, Waipatu, on Monday, followed by a private crematorium service.

WorkSafe are investigating the accident, which is believed to have occurred when Duncan was struck by a log.

A New Zealand Council for Trade Unions spokesperson said all workers should have confidence to return home safely at the end of their working day.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"More, much more, needs to be done by employers to keep people safe at work. No one should be killed at work."

The fatality is the fourth in Hawke's Bay's forestry industry since January 2016.

On March 31, 2016, a 53-year-old Napier man died after a tree fell on him in a Pohokura forest block inland from Tutira, north of Napier.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The second forestry fatality also occurred in 2016 when a 24-year-old was killed in an accident in August.

He was struck by a steel cable while he was working in Pohokura Forest.

The third fatality occurred in November 2020 when a 48-year-old was crushed by machinery.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today