The forestry worker who was killed north-east of Napier on Wednesday is believed to be from Pakipaki. Photo / Google Maps

A funeral service for a forestry worker who died during the harvesting of a rural Hawke's Bay pine forest will be held on Monday.

Police were notified of the workplace incident on Aropaoanui Rd, north-east of Napier at 3.54pm on Wednesday.

A service for Jake Duncan, 23, of Pakipaki, will be held at Ellwood Function Centre, Waipatu, on Monday, followed by a private crematorium service.

WorkSafe are investigating the accident, which is believed to have occurred when Duncan was struck by a log.

A New Zealand Council for Trade Unions spokesperson said all workers should have confidence to return home safely at the end of their working day.