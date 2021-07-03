Racing: Tommyra back to his best in Hawke's Bay Hurdles

The 2020 Waikato Hurdle (3200m) winner Tommyra had been overlooked by many punters. Photo / Trish Dunell

The Toby Autridge-trained Tommyra returned to his best form over fences when he sprang a minor upset in taking out the Te Whangai Romneys Hawke's Bay Hurdle (3100m) at Hastings.

The 2020 Waikato Hurdle (3200m) winner had been overlooked by many as punters gravitated towards topweight Tallyho Twinkletoe and the promising Bak Da Master to take out the feature hurdle event on Saturday's card.

Ridden aggressively by Shaun Phelan, who picked up the ride after Reece Cole was stood down following a fall in the first race on the card, Tommyra attacked pacemaker Bak Da Master with 1200m to run before poking his head in front turning for home.

Bak Da Master fell at the second last fence, leaving Tommyra clear in front, where he clung gamely to the lead to defeat the fast-finishing No Change and Tallyho Twinkletoe.

Autridge was thrilled he could get Phelan as a pinch hitter.

"I didn't think the day was going to go too well after we lost our jockey, but I was thrilled Shaun could take the ride," he said.

"He is one of the best jocks around and he took the incentive when the leader was getting it easy out in front."

While Cole had every reason to be disappointed to miss a winning ride, he could console himself with the knowledge he shares in the ownership of the rising 10-year-old in a group that also includes Autridge and his wife Deb.

Tommyra has now won nine races, with five of those over hurdles and more than $197,000 in prizemoney.

Later in the day the second feature jumping event, the AHD Hawke's Bay Steeplechase (4800m) was taken out by the Kevin Myers-trained Yardarm, who was also ridden by a replacement jockey in James Seivwright.

Seivwright picked up the ride after Sam O'Malley had to forego the mount due to suffering a heavy concussion and fractured vertebrae when Remarx fell heavily in the first hurdle race on the card.

Yardarm flew the last fence and raced away to register just his second career victory and first over the bigger fences after taking out a maiden hurdle event at Te Aroha back in July 2015.

Seivwright was delighted to take the win but was feeling for O'Malley after the race.

"I'm ecstatic with that but it is a real shame for Sam to have to miss out through those circumstances," he said.

– NZ Racing Desk