Weather: Coldest night of the year in store for Hawke's Bay

Competitors in the third round of the Elliott 5.9 Traveler Series off Napier enjoy the winter conditions. Photo / Paul Taylor

Calling all Hawke's Bay residents who haven't taken out their thermals and woollen blankets, the time to do that is now.

While frost made for a crunchy Sunday morning, with temperatures recorded at 2.3C at the Hawke's Bay Airport and 1.2C in Hastings, the region can expect colder overnight lows.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said

said temperatures would reach highs of 14C in Napier and 13C in Hastings on Sunday, but a cold, frosty night was in store for the region.

"The region hasn't had sub-zero temperatures yet. So far this year, tonight [Sunday night] would be the coldest night of the year with both Napier and Hastings expecting -1C overnight lows," she said.

"Monday would be mainly fine with a cold and frosty morning."

Napier can expect a high of 14C, with an overnight low of 0C on Monday, and Hastings can expect a high of -2C, making Monday the coldest night of the year for Hastings.

"On Tuesday, north westerlies are picking up and the temperatures will be a bit warmer. There will be a bit of high cloud hanging around," she said.

Temperatures will hit 16C on Tuesday in Napier and Hastings, and the overnight low in Napier is expected to be 10C in Napier and 8C in Hastings.

She said Wednesday was going to be partly cloudy and the first day of the week when rain could be on the horizon.

"Rain will most likely be in the morning and a south westerly wind will keep things nice and cool as the day progresses."

Temperatures will stay around the 16C to 17C mark with overnight lows dipping to 4C in both cities on Wednesday.