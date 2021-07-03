Growing and giving at waka ama on Clive River

Growing the younger talent...the junior and novice paddlers at the Heretaunga Matariki waka ama racing on the Clive River. Photo / Paul Taylor

It was all about growth at what is thought to have been the 20th Heretaunga Matariki waka ama regatta at Clive on Saturday.

The mid-winter conditions and the distances of up to 15km at the paddle were no deterrent as the number of crews leaped to 34, from as far as Auckland's Waitakere club. It was more than double last year's 15, which was up from 11 in 2019.

And in keeping with the season and the tradition of the event the prize was simply being there and, for every crew, receiving a pack of what Ngati Kahungunu waka ama legend Trevor Taurima called the bounty of the Hawke's Bay harvest: food.

"We don't have prizes, it's about giving – the kai," he said.

The 1st race of the day, for juniors and novice paddlers, with the 1st 3 crews less than 45 seconds apart. Photo / Paul Taylor

He recalled the event has been run in all conditions, including snow, but Saturday's conditions were ideal for the crews of six paddlers. In multi-lap races of either 10km for novice and junior paddlers or 15km for seniors and masters, the crews spent up to 1hr 40mins on the Clive River and its mouth where it is joined by the Ngaruroro.

Taurima reckons one reason the crews come is they know it's one race that will never be cancelled because of bad weather.

Most exciting was the first of the three races, with 10 crews. After 10km, three of them crossed the line outside the Hawke's Bay Rowing Club less than 45 seconds apart, headed by the Ruawharo Red Junior men's Under 19 crew, of Pandora-based Te Rau Oranga o Ngati Kahungunu Waka Ama, who finished in 59min 16sec.

A crew from host club Heretaunga. Photo / Paul Taylor

Men's masters crew Voltron, one of 11 crews from Gisborne club Horouta, was the quickest on the 15km course, with a time of 1hr 10min, and the quickest in the women's and mixed was a mixed crew also from Horouta, named Daughters and Dads and clocking 1hr 17min.

The spirit of giving continued to the end, with the blessed lending of a 30-year-old waka to Mahia to help establish a waka ama club in the area.