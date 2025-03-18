The video that shows how Napier residents would flee a daytime tsunami

A full 60 minutes after a long-strong earthquake in Napier triggers the risk of a tsunami, people could still be crossing a harbour-facing bridge trying to get to high ground.
That’s the reality presented to the city, and particularly residents who live in Westshore, in a New Zealand-first tsunami evacuation model covering the entire city.
The GNS-created model turns people into red dots and simulates a working-day scenario of what might happen when shaking begins in the Hawke’s Bay city, which previously experienced the tragedy of a devastating earthquake in 1931.
Scientists have since discovered an even bigger threat to Napier and most of the east coast of the North Island, from the off-shore Hikurangi subduction zone. Scientists have projected one-in-four odds of a magnitude-8.0 event occurring on its southern reaches within the next 50 years.
Roads could be cracked, uplifted, or swamped by liquefaction, buildings or trees could be downed by landslides, bridges might not even be passable on foot.
“The evacuation results will vary depending on the time of day,” a GNS spokeswoman said.
“Importantly, the modelling of congestion is approximate. The models are based on people evacuating promptly after an earthquake and taking the shortest route by foot.
“In reality, there are many factors that will influence the results such as walking speed, visitor numbers, debris, aftershocks.”
GNS says the animation will support emergency response agencies with their planning and preparedness for a tsunami event.
“[It is] not intended to provide advice on what individual people should do. It is up to emergency management agencies to determine what advice to provide people on how best to keep safe during a tsunami threat.”
The dots themselves tell a story.
For the first couple of minutes, very few people move, still dealing with the shaking and the shock of the disaster.
By five minutes people are pouring out of Napier’s CBD and up onto the hill. By 10 minutes almost every hill-facing street or exit point in the CBD is completely clogged with people movement.
After 30 minutes most of the CBD is cleared out as people make it to the safety of the hill.