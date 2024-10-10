Inland river settlements like Clive and Bayview, which includes the Hawke’s Bay Airport, are in the blue zone and should be evacuated.

Even part of the Hawke’s Bay Expressway between Pirimai and Tamatea is unsafe, the majority of Waimārama township and some homes in the inland settlement of Whakatu must evacuate.

Hastings City and Havelock North are not in the blue zone, and most of Napier’s Hospital Hill is suitable as an evacuation point. Most areas around river mouths impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle flooding are also in the blue zone, as is Wairoa River and the majority of the part of the town recently hit by floods.

General evacuation advice remained the same: evacuate and get outside the blue area as soon as possible if an earthquake is long and strong.

According to HBCDEM, the change makes it easier for everyone to understand where to self-evacuate if a tsunami threat occurs.

“We (HBCDEM) have changed from our previous three evacuation zones to just one blue zone,” Shane Briggs, acting group manager for Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management, said.

“This is the best way to represent the potential risk of a tsunami and to clearly show in blue which areas need to self-evacuate following a long or strong earthquake.”

Areas such as East Clive (pictured) are in the blue zone, meaning people should self-evacuate should a long and strong earthquake hit and a subsequent tsunami occur. Photo / Paul Taylor

The agency encouraged every household to look at the map and plan their own tsunami evacuation route and said knowing where to go before an emergency happened was key.

People could practice walking to a safe location outside the blue zone so that they would know exactly what to do in the event of a long or strong earthquake.

“We advise that everyone takes the time to check the updated tsunami evacuation maps and remember the message: if an earthquake is long or strong, get gone. Move immediately out of the blue zone,” Briggs said.

”The tsunami evacuation zone map is a practical tool to help remind people of what to do if they feel a long or strong earthquake. Everyone who lives, works, or spends time in a coastal tsunami evacuation zone should have a personal emergency plan that includes their tsunami evacuation route.”

The move to a single blue evacuation zone is part of a national effort to standardise how tsunami evacuation zones are communicated, and Hawke’s Bay joins other regions, such as Bay of Plenty and Waikato, in adopting the approach.

Briggs said the HBCDEM team will be working closely with communities over the coming months to update the tsunami hazard information boards located in coastal areas.

New signage will also be installed to reflect the updated evacuation zones and make sure that the information is easily accessible.

“In the meantime, we encourage all residents to visit our updated online maps, learn more about tsunami hazards, and take steps to prepare an evacuation plan as part of your household emergency planning,” Briggs said.

For more information on tsunami evacuation routes, safe locations, and the updated tsunami evacuation zone map, HBCDEM encourages people to visit www.hbemergency.govt.nz/hazards/tsunami