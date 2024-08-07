Regional council chief executive Nic Peet told RNZ it was deep into the detailed design work for stop banks - but it was a complex and technical situation because the village was on one side of the river, but the marae was on the opposite bank.
“Protection to one side or the other is possible, protection to both sides actually makes the situation more dangerous,” he said.
The regional council confirmed it had the local proposal, and was considering it.
“We’re open to looking at all options that get put forward and making sure they’ve been really well considered,” Peet said.
But Mayor Alex Walker was calling on the regional council to do more.
“I can feel the unease on how all sorts of things will feed into the decision about stop banks. It’s complex and inter-generational so we have to be really really focussed on having lots of conversations, and there are a lot more we could have - that’s what I’m asking regional council to help with - more intentional local conversations and structures,” she said.
Something Doc Ferris and Paul Scia Scia were desperate to see.
“They (HBRC) should come and sort things out with the locals. Sure, their science counts, but the locals know where the water goes to, where and why it goes to where it does. They’ve been watching it come at them for years,” Scia Scia said.