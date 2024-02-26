Damage to the Makaramu Bridge was identified as part of quarterly routine inspections.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council has confirmed a repair for the Makaramu Bridge - the sole accessway to Te Paerahi Beach, Pōrangahau - will be under way in the next four weeks and will see the current weight and speed restrictions on the bridge lifted within the next 12 weeks.

The announcement came at the end of a week in which Pōrangahau and Te Paerahi Beach residents took to Facebook to express their frustration with drivers flouting the weight and speed restrictions and even moving concrete barriers, with many calling for the freedom campsite and the bridge to be closed, with access for residents only.

The weight limit was imposed and signs and barriers installed after an inspection by engineers in January found structural deterioration on the bridge beam at one of the joints. It restricts many vehicles towing caravans, and most RVs, from access to the campsites and the beach.

Structural deterioration on the bridge beam at one of the bridge joints on the Makaramu Bridge.

One resident claimed: “We actually stopped a vehicle towing a motor home from crossing the other day. The sign is big enough and the boulders are big enough.”

Others added: “If no one does as the signs say, one day that bridge will be gone and no one will get in or out.” And even more strongly: “Stay off the bloody bridge unless you are well under the weight. This bridge is the only access for residents who live at the beach. Have a bit of respect.”





The council has been working with engineers to develop a solution to repair the bridge, and the council’s chief executive Doug Tate says the much-anticipated fix will enable heavy traffic to once again use the bridge.

”We’ve looked at all the options and the solution will allow us address this issue on the bridge for at least the next 25 to 30 years. The works will involve constructing a steel frame that will be anchored from the base of the pier up to the bridge beam.

”Now that we have confirmed the design we are working with the contractor on the programme and procurement of materials. All going to plan, we will reopen to heavy traffic within the next 12 weeks,” Tate said.

Tate thanked the community for their patience, “A big thank you to the community and to the many people who have been observing the restrictions in place. We understand there are still some concerns about the visual changes. Please be assured these are superficial and are not compromising the structural integrity of the bridge any further.

“The safety of the community and ensuring residents stay connected is of utmost importance to us and something we have been acutely aware of as we are making decisions.”

Bridge engineers continue to assess the bridge for movement every two days and if there is a significant event such as an earthquake, heavy rainfall or flooding. The turnoff to the bridge is being manned at weekends from first light until dark, when the bridge is used most, to ensure people are aware of the restrictions.

The following restrictions are in place:

Light vehicles only (under 3500kg)

One vehicle at a time

30km/h speed limit

No motorhomes, caravans, boats or horse floats

No heavy vehicles

Do not move the concrete barriers.

Updates are available on the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s website and Facebook page. Contact the council 24/7 at (06) 857 8060 if you have any questions or concerns.



