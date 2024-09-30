“I am very proud of the airport’s place in Hawke’s Bay and of our very good people — airport team, ambassadors and directors — who do their very best to ensure the airport’s continued success,” Harvey said.

While she said it was a promising outlook, Harvey noted there were signs of uncertainty on the horizon when it came to travellers’ mindset.

“There has been a notable shift in consumer confidence and the propensity for travel. During the final quarter (April to June) we noticed a decrease in both capacity and demand across the country.”

She said the board would “continue to advocate for passenger services to and from Hawke’s Bay” and work closely with its largest customer, Air New Zealand.

There is also hope for an increase in high-value visitors in future.

This year marked the first time international private jets with up to 14 passengers could arrive directly at Hawke’s Bay, thanks to a recent official designation as a “place of first arrival” for both Customs and MPI.

Now in its 60th year of operation, the airport was again classed as the third busiest in the North Island and won the medium airport of the year award in September last year for the second year running — and two other NZ Airports’ Association awards.

It also completed an apron overlay resealing project and retained ACA Level 4+ transition sustainability rating.

In April, regional airline Sunair launched a new connection to Hamilton, and in June Hawke’s Bay hosted the Australasian Airports Roundtable, an influential event for airports and airlines providing insights into the future of aviation in this part of the world.

A proposed valet wash bay extension commenced after it was put on hold in 2020, and approval was given to progress the construction of the airport’s new fire station.

“Across the airport, we are strengthening the foundation of our operations to not only meet, but exceed regulatory standards, while at the same time maintaining and building resilience into our infrastructure,” Harvey said.

“Going forward, we want to ensure that Hawke’s Bay Airport upholds the highest standards to remain a trusted and reliable gateway for air travellers and visitors and generate returns for our shareholders.”

The airport is owned by the Crown (50%), Napier City Council (26%) and Hastings District Council (24%).

This year, the Mana Ahuriri Trust expressed interest in buying a 50% share, which would make it the largest stakeholder.