Take a picture with Hawke's Bay Airport's Big 60 floral installation in the terminal foyer to go in the draw for one of its monthly anniversary prizes.

Hawke’s Bay Airport has planned a series of events to celebrate turning 60 this year.

One of the events designed to get the community involved is a photo competition.

Starting this month and running for the rest of the year, the airport will have monthly prizes up for grabs. To be in the running, take a selfie or get a friend to take a photo of you in front of the Big 60 floral installation in the terminal foyer.

The Hawke’s Bay Airport team said they wanted to include a photo competition in the 60th celebrations as a way for visitors to the airport to connect with the anniversary celebrations and go in the draw to win prizes.

Airport marketing and communications lead Clare Hollings said entry was easy.

Take a photo and post it in the comments section of the Hawke’s Bay Airport photo competition Facebook post.

“The prizes are really great,” Hollings said.

This month’s prize is a two-night staycation for up to six people at Kiwiesque Luxury Vineyard Accommodation, valued up to $1800.

Terms and conditions apply, and entries for April close at noon on Tuesday, April 30.

For more information and terms and conditions, go to the Hawke’s Bay Airport website’s 60th-anniversary page.







