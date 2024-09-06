“We have now engaged with a local recruitment provider to take the role to market again,” she said.

“Within the next two to three weeks, we expect the position to be advertised and, subject to finding the right candidate with the specialist set of skills and experience we’re looking for, we hope to make an appointment around the time of our annual general meeting in early November.

“In the meantime, our very capable senior leadership team are being supported by the board which includes Darin Cusack, former chief executive of Palmerston North Airport.”

Stratford was paid remuneration of $255,000 as chief executive of the airport for the financial year ended June 30, 2023, his last full year in charge, according to the airport’s annual report.

Hawke’s Bay Airport is the seventh busiest airport in New Zealand, according to 2023 passenger data.

Of the top-10 busiest airports across the country, only Nelson Airport and Hawke’s Bay Airport are without a permanent CEO or equivalent leadership position.

Nelson Airport has an acting CEO after its former chief executive resigned in July.

Zeffer CEO

Major cider maker Zeffer, which is based in Hawke’s Bay, is on the lookout for a new chief executive.

Zeffer Brewing Limited has been running since 2009 and has grown into a well-recognised beverage brand.

“Zeffer is New Zealand’s largest independent cider producer and one of the country’s fastest-growing, multi-beverage brands,” the advertisement read.

While Zeffer is based in Fernhill, the job advert says the applicant can work anywhere in New Zealand.

Rosewood Cape Kidnappers manager

A managerial position is available at Rosewood Cape Kidnappers, arguably Hawke’s Bay’s most luxurious accommodation.

A night staying at Rosewood Cape Kidnappers can cost upwards of $1900 for a suite, or upwards of $11,000 for a four-bedroom villa, and the luxury accommodation is set atop rolling hills close to the prestigious Cape Kidnappers golf course.

A dining room at The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, now known as Rosewood Cape Kidnappers, has stunning views. Photo / Supplied

An executive assistant manager role is currently being advertised.

“A rare leadership opportunity has become available in our ultra-luxury hotel,” the advert read.

“Reporting to the general manager you will assume the position of second in command of all hotel operations and full responsibility in the general manager’s absence.”

Department of Conservation (DoC) wildfire manager

A DoC managerial role, based out of Napier, has become available: the wildfire and field skills manager.

With a salary of up to $161,000, the role is being advertised for an experienced leader and includes tasks such as rolling out training and leading “wildfire response and readiness”.

“In collaboration with Fire and Emergency NZ, you will contribute to our approach in managing wildfire hazards, particularly by increasing awareness of the threat wildfires pose to biodiversity, cultural heritage, and high-use sites,” the advert read.

Senior health roles

Some leadership and senior health roles at Hawke’s Bay Hospital are available.

At present, that includes an ear, nose and throat (ENT) senior medical officer/surgeon, as well as a clinical event lead.

The latter job is advertised to help “drive a culture where patient safety and quality are integral and central to all care delivery”.

Both roles require relevant experience and health qualifications, and pay well.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.