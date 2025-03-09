A tsunami hīkoi is a walk that takes you along your tsunami evacuation route either inland or towards high ground.

HBCDEM acting group manager Shane Briggs said it was important to know whether you were in the tsunami evacuation zone and what to do if you felt a long or strong earthquake.

‘Long’ refers to an earthquake that lasts for more than a minute, and ‘strong’ refers to an earthquake that is so strong that it would be difficult to stand.

“We are particularly at risk of tsunami here in Hawke’s Bay, as Aotearoa’s largest and most active fault, the Hikurangi Subduction Zone, is located off the East Coast,” Briggs said.

“A local source tsunami could occur any time and could arrive in minutes, with no time for an official warning.

“So, everyone who lives, works, or spends time in the tsunami evacuation zone should know how to prepare for a tsunami and what to do to stay safe.”

It is also a timely opportunity for Hawke’s Bay residents to familiarise themselves with the region’s new single blue tsunami evacuation zone.

“The previous map had red, orange, and yellow zones to reflect different tsunami sizes,” Briggs said.

“The change to just one blue zone is the best way to represent the potential risk of a tsunami and to clearly show in blue which areas need to self-evacuate following a long or strong earthquake.

“Everyone should take the time to check the updated tsunami evacuation maps and remember: if an earthquake is long or strong, get gone. Move immediately to high ground or inland, out of the blue zone.”

To practise your tsunami hīkoi check to see if your home, work, school, or community meeting place is in the tsunami evacuation zone on the Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management group website, then plan a route that takes you safely out of the zone.

Plan to walk or bike if possible because people evacuating in vehicles can cause congestion and delay emergency services and other evacuees. Decide where to go with your family in case you are not together, and practise your hīkoi with whānau, colleagues, or classmates.