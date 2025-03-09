- Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence is urging residents to practise tsunami evacuation routes this week for Tsunami Hīkoi Week 2025.
- The initiative marks the 2011 Japan earthquake anniversary, highlighting the importance of tsunami preparedness.
- Residents should check updated evacuation maps and know where to “get gone” to after a long or strong earthquake.
The advice given when there’s a long and strong earthquake is to “get gone” because of the potential tsunami risk, but would you know where to “get gone” to?
That’s why this week Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (HBCDEM) is encouraging whānau, schools and businesses in the region to practise their tsunami evacuation routes as part of Tsunami Hīkoi Week.
The annual initiative marks the anniversary of the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, which claimed the lives of 15,500 people.
This tragic event also demonstrated the importance of tsunami preparedness, as practising escape routes helped save the lives of more than 95% of people who safely evacuated after they felt the long and strong earthquake.