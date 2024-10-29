The headline excursion for the weekend travels from Napier down to Woodville on the Saturday of February 15, as a collaboration with the Cancer Society in Hawke’s Bay.

Event coordinator Jaki Supra says the Cancer Society is proud to be part of this special steam train journey through Hastings, Waipukurau, Dannevirke, and beyond, helping to raise vital funds for cancer support services in the region.

“Every ticket purchased contributes directly to assisting individuals and families affected by cancer in Hawke’s Bay,” she says.

Art Deco Festival event manager Jess Leslie said: “After a 10-year hiatus, we are beyond thrilled to welcome the steam train back to Hawke’s Bay for the 2025 Festival. It’s going to be an unforgettable highlight of the festival, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it”

Secker says Steam Incorporated, which was established in 1972, over the years successfully waged battles for trains it had bought and was buying to run on New Zealand Railways lines from its base at Paekākāriki, is excited to be heading back to Hawke’s Bay.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he says. “The steam train is a crowd favourite, and we thought it was about time to bring it back to Hawke’s Bay. We’re looking forward to creating some life-long memories for people and showcasing our history to a new generation.”

Tickets can be booked online , by calling the Steam Incorporated team on 0800 783 264 or emailing admin@steaminc.org.nz.

The train’s schedule is:

February 13: Northbound excursion, Kāpiti Coast to Napier.

February 14: Napier-Hastings-Napier train rides.

February 15: Napier-Woodville-Napier day excursion, including stop for Waipukurau Art Deco Market.

February 16: Napier-Hastings-Napier rides and evening “Steam & Cuisine” excursion to Ōtane.

February 17: Southbound excursion, Napier to Kāpiti Coast.

