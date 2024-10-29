Advertisement
The ultimate steam train experience in Hawke’s Bay in 2025

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
The Art Deco crowd stayed on late to enjoy music and dancing at the Sound Shell, Napier. Video / Warren Buckland

The Art Deco Festival will have its first steam train excursions in a decade after a decision by Kāpiti Coast enthusiasts Steam Incorporated to return to Napier in February.

The Art Deco Festival steam train crossing the Awatoto bridge on the way to Ōtane in 2015. Photo / NZME
The train will be based in Napier throughout the February 13-17 festival, and Steam Incorporated will provide both heritage steam and diesel-hauled train excursions over the five days, as far south as Woodville, says assistant operations manager Tommy Secker.

He says it’s the chance for families, rail fans and the curious to discover untapped parts of Hawke’s Bay, with rail providing a unique perspective that many don’t see.

The steam train was a core part of many Art Deco festivals in the past, most recently in 2015, although there was a hiccup in 2013 when a fire ban amid a hot summer meant diesel engines had to be used to avoid the risk of fire from sparks from the steam train.

The headline excursion for the weekend travels from Napier down to Woodville on the Saturday of February 15, as a collaboration with the Cancer Society in Hawke’s Bay.

Event coordinator Jaki Supra says the Cancer Society is proud to be part of this special steam train journey through Hastings, Waipukurau, Dannevirke, and beyond, helping to raise vital funds for cancer support services in the region.

“Every ticket purchased contributes directly to assisting individuals and families affected by cancer in Hawke’s Bay,” she says.

Art Deco Festival event manager Jess Leslie said: “After a 10-year hiatus, we are beyond thrilled to welcome the steam train back to Hawke’s Bay for the 2025 Festival. It’s going to be an unforgettable highlight of the festival, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it”

Secker says Steam Incorporated, which was established in 1972, over the years successfully waged battles for trains it had bought and was buying to run on New Zealand Railways lines from its base at Paekākāriki, is excited to be heading back to Hawke’s Bay.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he says. “The steam train is a crowd favourite, and we thought it was about time to bring it back to Hawke’s Bay. We’re looking forward to creating some life-long memories for people and showcasing our history to a new generation.”

Tickets can be booked online , by calling the Steam Incorporated team on 0800 783 264 or emailing admin@steaminc.org.nz.

The train’s schedule is:

February 13: Northbound excursion, Kāpiti Coast to Napier.

February 14: Napier-Hastings-Napier train rides.

February 15: Napier-Woodville-Napier day excursion, including stop for Waipukurau Art Deco Market.

February 16: Napier-Hastings-Napier rides and evening “Steam & Cuisine” excursion to Ōtane.

February 17: Southbound excursion, Napier to Kāpiti Coast.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 51 years of journalism experience, 40 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.

