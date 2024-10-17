New events include Knees Up! at the Tabard Theatre in Ahuriri, which will see patrons treated to a hearty meal and drink while they sing along to the tunes of the 1920s and ‘30s in a communal setting.

Salute to the Services, held in the historic Army Drill Hall on Bluff Hill, invites people to experience the charm of an authentic tea dance with music from a vintage gramophone playing classic tunes from the 1930s.

“We’ve brought back all the favourites like the Tremains Gatsby Picnic, the Deco Dog Parade, and of course, vintage planes, steam trains, and an impressive lineup of vintage autos,” Smith added.

“Another standout event is the Electro Swing Speakeasy. Attendees will step into a secret speakeasy where electro swing meets 1920s decadence, with gourmet street food, retro cocktails, and live entertainment transforming the evening into a thrilling experience.”

The Art Deco Festival Napier started in 1988 as an acknowledgment of the resilience and spirit of the Hawke’s Bay communities after the 1931 earthquakes.

It has become one of Hawke’s Bay’s most renowned tourist draws, showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage and supporting local businesses, artists, and performers.

“We’re incredibly proud to host such a diverse array of events,” Smith said.

“The Art Deco Festival is about bringing the community together, celebrating our heritage, and having fun. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a festival regular, we’re sure you’ll find something that captivates you.”

People can get their tickets online or from the following locations:

Art Deco Centre, 7 Tennyson St, Napier.

Hastings i-SITE Visitor Information Centre, Cnr Russell & Heretaunga St East, Hastings.

Havelock North i-SITE Visitor Information Centre, 1 Te Aute Rd, Havelock North.

A full programme can also be found at these locations and on the Art Deco Trust website.