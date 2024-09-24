Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

The Teskey Brothers in Hawke’s Bay: Aussie folk rockers to headline one-off Black Barn summer show

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
The Teskey Brothers will come to Hawke's Bay for the first time in January 2025. Photo / Ian Laidlaw

The Teskey Brothers will come to Hawke's Bay for the first time in January 2025. Photo / Ian Laidlaw

For the first time ever in Hawke’s Bay, the soulful sounds of Aussie blues brothers Sam and Josh Teskey will fill the Black Barn Vineyard Amphitheatre this summer for one special night on January 24.

The Teskey Brothers last hit New Zealand shores in December last year for five sold out shows across the country and will return in January 2025.

Known for their soul-soaked spin on rock, folk and blues, the Melbournites’ recent album The Winding Way garnered critical acclaim across the globe.

While always known for having a close affection with Kiwi audiences, this will be their very first time performing in Hawke’s Bay, and they’re bringing their impressive seven-piece band with them.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For the majority of 2023 and 2024, the brothers played sold out headline shows across Europe, the UK and North America (including a notable 15,500 in Amsterdam).

They have also graced the stages of iconic festivals such as Glastonbury, Electric Picnic, Montreux Jazz, Merlefest, Austin City Limits, and even opened for Bruce Springsteen in Milan.

Local singer Miakie (Mia Sohnge) will welcome the crowd with her growing catalogue of breezy summer tunes.

The soulful R&B-pop songstress from Hawke’s Bay gained recognition with her sophomore single Infatuated, which amassed over 350,000 streams on Spotify.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Teskey Brothers will also be playing with Fat Freddy’s Drop in Auckland and Wellington this summer.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster from September 30 at 12pm NZST. The show is all ages, but under 18s must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today