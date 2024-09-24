The Teskey Brothers will come to Hawke's Bay for the first time in January 2025. Photo / Ian Laidlaw

For the first time ever in Hawke’s Bay, the soulful sounds of Aussie blues brothers Sam and Josh Teskey will fill the Black Barn Vineyard Amphitheatre this summer for one special night on January 24.

The Teskey Brothers last hit New Zealand shores in December last year for five sold out shows across the country and will return in January 2025.

Known for their soul-soaked spin on rock, folk and blues, the Melbournites’ recent album The Winding Way garnered critical acclaim across the globe.

While always known for having a close affection with Kiwi audiences, this will be their very first time performing in Hawke’s Bay, and they’re bringing their impressive seven-piece band with them.