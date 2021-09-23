The Hits Hawke's Bay Breakfast show once again top-rating music breakfast show

Adam and Megan, the Hits Hawke's Bay Breakfast show have once again been named the region's top-rating music breakfast show.

In the latest round of the region's radio survey undertaken by survey company GFK, they not only had the number one music radio breakfast show (*GFK Station share % by day part Mon-Fri 6am-9am) but also has the most listened to station in Hawkes Bay (**GFK Cumulative Audience all 10+).

"It was a privilege to be able to broadcast to Hawke's Bay through our second level four lockdown," said The Hits Adam Green.

"The fact so many locals are choosing us to share their morning with is definitely not something we take for granted.

"It's been a great year for The Hits in Hawke's Bay" added Megan Banks.

"We'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone here who chooses to spend their morning with u.''

Adam and Megan have been broadcasting on The Hits 89.5 since 2018 and say it's given them opportunities to see a huge range of the region's personalities and places.

"From Wairoa to Waipukurau, and Hastings to Haumoana and nearly everywhere else we've had a wonderful few years being a part of the community. We're lucky to have such a supportive audience, and can't wait to see what the rest of 2021 brings."