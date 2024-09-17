The sounds of kapa haka and waiata erupting from Napier’s Pettigrew Green Arena proved that age and ethnicity don’t have to be barriers with regard to te reo Māori.
Tiny tamariki under the age of 5 from Tamatea and Onekawa Kindergartens were among those performing routines as part of a combined kapa haka festival on Monday, with schools celebrating Te Wiki o te Reo Māori [Māori Language Week].
Both kindys are part of the Ahuriri Kāhui Ako [Community of Learning], which had been planning the kapa haka festival for a fair few months before the show.
“We have a waiata about the atua, and it acknowledges the atua and how they help and care for all the children and people in New Zealand. We also sung Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi as a collective,” Onekawa Kindergarten head teacher Lillian Church said.