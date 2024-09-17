Music and performing, Church said, were seen as fantastic ways for young tamariki to learn te reo.

“Learning through waiata and song is the easiest way because it’s repetition. Every day, we are singing waiata in te reo and they repeat it and learn it quite quickly, especially if it’s to tunes they know.

“We make it fun, and we dance and put actions to it as well.”

She said some of the performers in the group also came from Hawke’s Bay’s migrant community, and it was a very special experience for them.

“A number of our families are immigrants, and they came with us. A lot of them said it was the first time they had experienced any form of Māori culture.

“They said they felt quite touched - like, moved to tears to experience it and to see their children perform like that.

“It’s almost universal, because our tamariki from all over the world are picking it up and pronouncing it well, and they aren’t frightened or scared of it.”

It wasn’t just special memories of performing in te reo the group went back to kindy with either.

“They loved going for a ride on the bus,” Church laughed.

