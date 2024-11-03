He was notified of the crash early on Sunday and said it took a little while to understand the situation.

“This was 30 Tongans that arrived as part of a deployment that was coming into Hawke’s Bay to support the apple industry for thinning.”

He said out of the 30 workers, 21 finally arrived in Hawke’s Bay on Sunday afternoon and a further five later in the evening.

“We have got those four workers remaining in the hospital, they are stable but will be reassessed today and we will keep monitoring that.”

Jones said many of the Tongan workers who came in groups are employed for an average of five years and would be in their second or third time to the country.

Jones said the workers were due to start work this week with a banking induction on Monday.

“We will be having discussions with what they would like to do and how they feel - obviously we will be treading very carefully in that space.”

Jones said details of the crash were a separate investigation and expected to learn more as time went on.

Bus crash on Sunday

Hato Hone St John was notified of the crash on Broadlands Rd at 7.30am and responded with four ambulances, two helicopters, one rapid response unit, one manager, and four clinical support units and one MIST (Major Incident Support Team) unit to the scene.

Thirty-one people were assessed and treated. Twelve required transport to various hospitals. Five in a minor condition were transported to Taupo Hospital via ambulance.

One in a minor condition, three in a moderate condition, and one in a serious condition were transported to Rotorua Hospital via ambulance.

One in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition were airlifted to Waikato Hospital. Nineteen were uninjured.