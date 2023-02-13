State of emergency declared in Hawke’s Bay as evacuations take place across region

The Puketapu Bridge has been washed away by floodwaters. Photo / HBCDEM

A State of Emergency has been extended to the entirety of the Hawke’s Bay region as evacuations take place in every district and city due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

A part of the Puketapu Bridge has been washed away by floodwaters, while the most affected area appears to be the Esk Valley, where homes are underwater. All residents of Rissington were evacuated overnight.

Fire and Emergency responded to over 39 weather-related calls in Hawke’s Bay overnight, including trees down on homes in Napier and Hastings district, evacuations and rescues of people stuck between trees on roads in the Hastings District.

There are power outages across the region, with 16,082 Unison customers in Napier and Hastings without power according to the Unison website.

Damage to the Esk River Bridge on State Highway 2 north of Bay View (which was put under speed restrictions in 2022 due to its age and condition) and the Puketapu Bridge has made both impassable.

A tree down on State Highway 2 near Bay View on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Waka Kotahi said in its latest traffic bulletin that SH2 Napier to Gisborne and SH5 Napier to Taupō remained closed due to large amounts of surface flooding, slips and debris and possible flooding.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said the most important thing was to keep the community safe.

“There are areas of Napier and Hastings that have been impacted worse than others and this declaration will enable councils and emergency services to act swiftly,” says Mayor Wise.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said residents must heed police and Civil Defence messaging. “The most important thing is that we all stay safe. If you’re able, shelter in place, if there is danger call 111 immediately.”

Esk Valley is underwater this morning. Photo / Adrian Dorman

Wastewater network overwhelmed:

Hastings and Napier residents are asked to reduce water use as much as possible as the storm has inundated the waste water network.

Water should be used for drinking and personal washing only, Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management said.

Do not use dishwashers or washing machines, and avoid showering if possible.

The issue is causing toilets to back up. Teams are across the district working to keep the network as clear as possible.

Hastings District Council said on their Facebook page that the Whirinaki/Esk and Te Pohue water supplies had lost power.

The post said there is water in the reservoirs, but it needs to last as long as possible.

Road Closures

Many roads in Napier have been blocked or closed overnight due to flooding or fallen trees.

Napier City council said roads that were closed as of 5am on Tuesday included:

Spencer Road, between Main Street and Napier Terrace.

Shakespeare Road, between Battery Road and France Road, due to a fallen tree that can’t be passed safely.

Russell Rd is closed at the Latham end due to a large tree that has fallen near 68 Russell Road, blocking both lanes. The road is closed between its intersection with Lowry Terrace/Storkey Street and Latham Street.

Awatoto Road is closed near its intersection with Eriksen Road, between Waitangi Road and the Sandy Road/Brookfield Road intersection.

Burns Road on Hospital Hill is blocked due to a fallen tree near 37 Burns Rd.

There are trees down at the intersection of Meeanee Road/Powderell Road/Tannery Road and at the intersection of Awatoto Road/Meeanee Road, but both are passable with extreme care.

Infomation on residents’ access can be found on the Napier City Council website or Facebook page.

