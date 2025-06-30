For $10, soup lovers can enjoy a cup of soup and carb combo, with two flavours on offer each week.
The rotating menu will share favourites and new creations from local kitchens.
This year will see new additions to the menu, including coconut prawn and chicken laksa, broccoli blue cheese and bacon, a fragrant Tom Kha, and a French onion soup, alongside favourites from last year such as mussel chowder and split pea and ham hock.
Napier Business Inc general manager Pip Thompson said Street Soup is designed to give people a reason to get out of the house or office, support local businesses, and feel connected.
“Last year, we had so much positive feedback from locals who said it brightened their week,” she said.
“It’s simple, affordable, and creates a real buzz in the CBD.”