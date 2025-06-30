Mussel Chowder and Fry Bread from The Pavilion - Sports Bar & Eatery is on the Street Soup menu.

Mussel Chowder and Fry Bread from The Pavilion - Sports Bar & Eatery is on the Street Soup menu.

Soup is back on the menu in Napier as the art deco city serves up another helping of Street Soup.

Launched in 2024 as a way to bring people together in winter, Street Soup has quickly become a local favourite, where crowds gather weekly to sample soup from some of Napier’s best eateries.

Happy customers enjoying Street Soup during Winter Deco 2024.

Street Soup 2025 launches this week and will run every Wednesday from 12pm to 2pm on the corner of Emerson St and Market St in July and August.