Snow warning for Napier-Taupō Rd, Waka Kotahi to monitor for any closures

Snow on the Maungaharuru Range near SH5 last week. Photo / Warren Buckland

A road snowfall warning has been issued for the Napier-Taupō Rd (SH5) from Wednesday late afternoon.

"Snow flurries are possible about the top of the road Wednesday afternoon, but little if any accumulation is expected. However, from 6pm, 1cm or less may accumulate," the Metservice snowfall warning stated.

The warning is currently in place for 3pm to 11pm on Wednesday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will issue updates on any possible road closures here and on Facebook for that highway.

"Remember to switch on your headlights, increase your following distance and be prepared for unexpected hazards when driving in these conditions," a Waka Kotahi post read.

The cold blast will result in a couple of chilly mornings ahead for Hawke's Bay.

On Thursday morning, the mercury could drop to around 3C in Napier and Hastings, while temperatures could hit zero on Friday morning, Metservice is forecasting.

It comes after snow fell to low levels across Hawke's Bay last Tuesday (September 6) closing the Napier-Taupo Rd for much of that morning.