Hawke's Bay residents wake to snow, SH5 reopens to motorists

Snow falls in Gum Tree Park near Waipukurau in the Hawke's Bay. Video / Shani Hughes

Snow falls in Gum Tree Park near Waipukurau in the Hawke's Bay. Video / Shani Hughes

Residents in parts of Hawke's Bay woke to snow falling at low levels, with State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō closed for much of the morning.

The Napier-Taupō Rd (SH5) reopened about 9.40am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Taihape-Napier Rd remained closed at 10am due to snow.

Photo shared by Central Hawke's Bay District Council of snow falling outside a property in Waipawa on Tuesday morning. Photo / Facebook

Waipukurau resident Shani Keighley said she was delighted to wake up to snow falling outside her home about 6am.

"I was just in the kitchen and popped the kettle on and happened to look out the window and noticed that it was snowing.

"It was lovely to see and really, really quiet which was nice."

The Napier-Taupo has been closed until further notice.

Keighley operates a stud farm on the outskirts of Waipukurau.

She said she had not lived there long but this was certainly the first time it had snowed.

"The horses were wondering what it was about," she said.

"When we moved here poeple said it would be really hot and it will be really cold but you will never get snow. Famous last words."

The Ruahine Range covered with snow. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said there was a mix of sleet and rain at times, but there "was definitely snow" during the morning.

Up to 20cm of snow was forecast on the Napier-Taupo Rd until daybreak, according to MetService.

Hastings District Council confirmed Taihape Rd between Kuripapango Forest and Taihape had been closed on Tuesday morning due to snowfall.

The Kaweka Range covered in snow. Photo / Warren Buckland

Printing of the Hawke's Bay Today was shifted to Masterton overnight in anticipation of the snow.

The paper is expected to arrive, but there may be some minor delivery delays, and the usual weekly travel liftout (which is printed in Auckland) will instead be included in tomorrow's paper if conditions clear.

Snow settled near Puketitiri Rd, outside of Napier, on Tuesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

MORE TO COME