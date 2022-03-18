Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Sharp-eyed fossil finder unearths Maungataniwha treasure

4 minutes to read
Fraser Scanlen (left), Blake Riogard and Gus Garaway, with the freshly revealed fossil rock in Mangahouanaga Stream. Photo / Pete Shaw

Fraser Scanlen (left), Blake Riogard and Gus Garaway, with the freshly revealed fossil rock in Mangahouanaga Stream. Photo / Pete Shaw

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

A keen-eyed fossil finder has unearthed further proof that Maungataniwha is a hotspot of ancient finds.

Mechanical engineering student and Forest Lifeforce Restoration Trust (FLRT) volunteer Fraser Scanlen was participating in the annual whio survey

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.