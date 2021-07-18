Second shooting in a week: Two arrested after shots fired from car on SH5, near Te Pōhue

Two people have been arrested after shots were fired from a car on SH5, near Te Pōhue, on Sunday evening - the second firearms incident reported to police in Hawke's Bay in a week. Photo / NZME

Two people have been arrested after shots were fired from a car along State Highway 5, near Te Pōhue, on Sunday evening.

No one was injured during the incident which occurred about 5.15pm, a police spokesperson said.

The vehicle was stopped by police as it entered Taupō and two people were taken into custody.

A 29-year-old man is expected to appear in the Taupo District Court on Monday facing firearms-related charges.

The police spokesperson said "there is nothing to suggest the incident is gang-related".

It's the second Hawke's Bay shooting reported to police in the past week, after a drive-by shooting on Napier's Kennedy Rd last Sunday.

A group in a car fired shots at a house on the busy main street about 1pm.

No one was injured and it is understood those involved were known to each other.

The police spokesperson confirmed there had been no update or arrests made in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information about the Kennedy Rd incident is asked to contact police on 105 and reference file number 210710/6825.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.