A five-point Hastings Boys’ High School First XV loss to Palmerston North Boys’ High School in Hastings on Saturday has completed Hawke’s Bay’s earliest exit ever from the national secondary schools rugby championship.

But it was a close thing in the Hurricanes region quarter-final, with Hastings coming back from 20-7 down at halftime to lead 27-20 with six minutes to go before the visitors sealed a 32-27 win with two late tries.

It came two days after Napier Boys’ High School were eliminated when beaten 27-26 by Gisborne Boys’ High School in another home-team loss, with both results being reverses of the outcomes in the Super 8 competition earlier in the season, in which the two schools also missed out on places in the final.

Hurricanes region playoffs had been dominated by Hawke’s Bay schools until neither Hastings nor Napier made last year’s final. The five Top Four national finals played from 2016 to 2022 all included either Hastings or Napier, with Hastings winning in 2017 and 2019, and Napier beaten 17-15 by Hamilton Boys’ High School in the 2022 final.

But, now there are none, while two Manawatū teams face semifinals next weekend.