Vandals in 4WDs destroy 38 pōhutukawa trees on Napier’s Marine Parade

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
Vandals driving 4WD vehicles destroyed pōhutukawa trees on Marine Parade in Napier.

Vandals in 4WD vehicles have mowed down 38 pōhutukawa trees on Napier’s Marine Parade.

The damage was done overnight on Saturday after the vandals first removed new vehicle barriers in front of the trees, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said.

She said the council was concerned at the behaviour and said an early estimate to replace the damage came to $20,000.

“These trees were planted for our community by the Rotary Club as a gift over the past five years,” Wise said.

“There are lots of community groups who work alongside us to make sure Napier has places and spaces that are beautiful and welcoming, and Rotary is a key partner in projects like this one.

What's left of a pōhutukawa tree after vandals mowed 38 of them down on Napier's Marine Parade.
“It is heartbreaking to see community resources, time and energy treated in this way,” she said.

“The damage was done by people in 4WD vehicles after removing the vehicle barriers and driving over the trees.

“We will now replace the trees. Our parks team is looking closely at the cost to replace them and at how to ensure the trees are kept safe.”

The timber barriers recently erected along Marine Parade to keep vehicles off the beach have drawn some backlash, but there is no evidence to suggest the vandalism is related to that.

Napier City Council said the barriers, which will be installed from the National Aquarium of NZ to the Pump Track, were to prevent vehicles from tearing up the grass and destroying trees.

However, fishermen profiled in a Hawke’s Bay Today article last week said it was a case of blocking their access to prevent “idiots”.

“It’s not going to stop the idiots doing the damage,” one noted.

Napier City Council has reported the incident to police. Police have been approached for comment.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

