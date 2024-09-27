Anna Wilson. Photo / Terry Winn

She won the NZ Pony Championship title earlier this year in Christchurch during the national show jumping championships.

She has overcome an ACL injury and is part of her school’s 1st XI hockey team.

She is an exemplary role model and is the student representative on the board of trustees, contributing maturely and with integrity.

Jett Varcoe - Lindisfarne College (boxing)

Jett is a three-time national boxing champion – holding titles in his respective age groups across the U44kg, U54kg and U63kg categories during recent years.

Jett Varcoe. Photo / Terry Winn

He is also the captain of the school’s 1st XI hockey team and a member of the Hawke’s Bay U18 boys hockey team.

Jett is deputy head boy at Lindisfarne College in Hastings and a good academic.

Teuila Apineru Tanuvasa - Sacred Heart College (performer and cultural leader)

Teuila is deputy head girl at Sacred Heart College in Napier and a rising performer.

Teuila Apineru Tanuvasa. Photo / Bruce Jenkins Photography

She is a member of the school’s Marian Choir and Gospel Choir and has been involved in Napier Operatic Society shows for years.

Teuila is heading to the US in 2025 as part of the Kiwi All-Stars group and previously performed in the US in 2023.

She is also a Pasifika leader and has been involved in school events such as cultural night, HB Poly Fest and Independence Day celebrations.

She received the O’Shea Shield Peter Chanel Cup for Scripture reading this year and is a good academic.

Luis Douglas - Havelock North High School (athletics)

Luis is an outstanding para-athlete who has won national titles in athletics.

Luis Douglas. Photo / Terry Winn

At the NZ Secondary Schools Athletics Championships last December, he won a stack of para-athletic national titles including in the cross country, 1500m and 800m.

He was named the Paladin Disabled Sportsman of the Year at the 2023 Hawke’s Bay Secondary Schools Sports Awards.

He recently achieved his Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award, volunteers at Sense Rugby NZ and has visited Parliament as an I.Lead disability advocate. Luis, who has a cognitive impairment, wants to continue advocacy work in future.

Te Aroha Whaanga-Smith - Napier Girls’ High School (all-rounder)

Te Aroha is a star all-rounder holding the positions of waiata haka prefect at Napier Girls’ High School and also kaihaka for the school’s kapa haka group.

Te Aroha Whaanga-Smith. Photo / Bruce Jenkins Photography

She has represented at regional and national competitions for many sports including sevens, netball, waka ama, athletics and kī-o-rahi.

She tutors kapa haka and is a top academic having attained NCEA Level 2 and 3 with excellence endorsements as a Year 12 student.

George Prouting - Napier Boys’ High School (rugby)

George is the 1st XV rugby captain at Napier Boys’ High School and has represented the Hurricanes U18 rugby team and Hawke’s Bay U18 rugby team.

George Prouting. Photo / Bruce Jenkins Photography

He also helped fundraise for the school’s Young Farmer Club and is a prefect.

Kayla Van De Ven - Taradale High School (golf and academic)

Kayla is a star golfer and strong academic, having achieved excellence endorsement in Levels 1 and 2 of NCEA and is working on Level 3.

Kayla Van De Ven. Photo / Bruce Jenkins Photography

Kayla is the top-ranked woman across the region for golf and, in 2023, helped lead Taradale High to a national title at the secondary schools’ national golf championships (the first Hawke’s Bay school to achieve the feat).

She has represented Hawke’s Bay in numerous national tournaments and served as captain at junior and women’s inter-provincial competitions.

She is working toward a scholarship to an American Division 1 college where she plans to pursue golf and an academic career.

Eru Heke - Flaxmere College (acting)

Eru is deputy head student at Flaxmere College and a rising acting star.

Eru Heke. Photo / Terry Winn

Eru has been performing from a young age and in 2021 starred in a one-person play on his life, The Hunger Strikes Me.

Eru is garnering attention for his work on stage and plans to head to Sydney to pursue a career in performing arts in the future.

This year, he ran up Te Mata Peak in stilettos to raise money for Relay for Life and is an advocate for the LGBTQI+ community.

Mary-Jane Richards - Karamū High School (robotics)

Mary-Jane (Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāti Porou) is a school leader at Karamū High in Hastings with a passion for robotics.

Mary-Jane Richards. Photo / Terry Winn

She has competed internationally in robotic competitions including representing the NZ Blackbots in North America, Asia and Europe, winning an award in 2022.

She is also a founder and leader of Tūmatarau Pango, a girls-only coding group in Hastings catering for girls in Years 3 to 13.

Osiris White-Munro - Hastings Boys’ High School (environmental advocate)

Osiris is an ambitious student at Hastings Boys’ who is passionate about te ao Māori and protecting the environment.

Osiris White-Munro. Photo / Terry Winn

He is chair adviser of the Hastings Youth Council and volunteers and works with a number of school and community groups.

He wants to complete a Master’s degree and pursue a career in environmental management to work with local iwi and government entities.

Further 2024 Young Achievers

Yvette Scatchard - Iona College (all-rounder)

Farsi Butthisan - Tamatea High School (all-rounder)

Ashley Christison - William Colenso College (academic)

Jacob Cunningham - Fairhaven School (taekwondo and tech)

Max Wildbore - Napier Boys’ High School (running)

Jayden Hill - Hohepa School (trades and problem-solving)

Rylie Kawenga - William Colenso College (chef)

Bryn Morgan - Taradale High School (multi-sport/adventure racing)

Renee Seymour - Napier Girls’ High School (performer and academic)

Khan Smith - St John’s College (canoe polo and rowing)

Alron Rajal - Karamu High School (all-rounder)

Apache Hanara-Ngaheu - Flaxmere College (cyclone and church volunteer)

Benjiman Davies - Te Wānanga Whare Tāpere o Takitimu (performer and advocate)

Lucy Smith - Hastings Christian School (all-rounder)

Zoe Rutherford - Iona College (athletics)

Brayden Reeve - Hastings Boys’ High School (cricket)

Christopher Deed - Taikura Rudolf Steiner (hockey)

Fergus Morunga - Lindisfarne College (all-rounder)

Gus Klingender - Havelock North High School (music)

Kaito Wallis - Taikura Rudolf Steiner (taekwondo and hockey)

Kendall Ah Kiong - Hastings Girls’ High School (dance)

Uenuku Te Wake-Munro - Te Wānanga Whare Tāpere o Takitimu (all-rounder)

Peter Hannah - St John’s College (chef and design)

Sophie Webber - Woodford House (triathlon and football)

A 2024 Young Achievers Photographic Exhibition is being held in Hastings (at the old Westerman’s Building in central Hastings) and Napier (at 321 Gloucester St in Taradale) featuring more information on each star student.