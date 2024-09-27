Te Aroha Whaanga-Smith from Napier Girls' High School is among the 2024 Young Achievers. Photo / Bruce Jenkins Photography
Many of Hawke’s Bay’s best and brightest high school students have been named on a list of Young Achievers for 2024.
More than 30 students who have been turning heads and excelling both inside and outside the classroom have been recognised with a Young Achievers Award, organised annually by the Spirit of Napier Lions Club and Hastings Host Lions Club.
The star students represent schools from across the wider Napier, Hastings and Havelock North region. This is the 2024 list.
Anna Wilson - Woodford House (horse riding)
Anna is a horse-riding national champion and head prefect at Woodford House in Havelock North.
He recently achieved his Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award, volunteers at Sense Rugby NZ and has visited Parliament as an I.Lead disability advocate. Luis, who has a cognitive impairment, wants to continue advocacy work in future.
Te Aroha Whaanga-Smith - Napier Girls’ High School (all-rounder)
Te Aroha is a star all-rounder holding the positions of waiata haka prefect at Napier Girls’ High School and also kaihaka for the school’s kapa haka group.
She has represented at regional and national competitions for many sports including sevens, netball, waka ama, athletics and kī-o-rahi.
She tutors kapa haka and is a top academic having attained NCEA Level 2 and 3 with excellence endorsements as a Year 12 student.
George Prouting - Napier Boys’ High School (rugby)
George is the 1st XV rugby captain at Napier Boys’ High School and has represented the Hurricanes U18 rugby team and Hawke’s Bay U18 rugby team.
He also helped fundraise for the school’s Young Farmer Club and is a prefect.
Peter Hannah - St John’s College (chef and design)
Sophie Webber - Woodford House (triathlon and football)
A 2024 Young Achievers Photographic Exhibition is being held in Hastings (at the old Westerman’s Building in central Hastings) and Napier (at 321 Gloucester St in Taradale) featuring more information on each star student.