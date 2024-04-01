Anna Wilson and Redcliffs Bill winning the Tavendale and Partners NZ Pony Championship – part of the AMS Saddlery Pony Grand Prix Series. Photo / Michelle Clarke

By Equestrian Sports New Zealand

McLeans Island, Christchurch, hosted the Archibalds NZ National Jumping and Show Hunter Championship last month, and it was a special moment for one Central Hawke’s Bay combination.

Anna Wilson riding Redcliffs Bill and Jade Miller on Eleanor Rigby were pretty much neck and neck going into the final rounds of the Tavendale and Partners NZ Pony Championship – part of the AMS Saddlery Pony Grand Prix Series.

It was Central Hawke’s Bay rider Wilson who managed to keep a cool head and retain a clean sheet to take out the national title that she dedicated to her beloved pony.

Anna was thrilled with her win and the efforts of Redcliffs Bill in their last class together, as Wilson, now 17, has aged out of ponies.

“It was awesome to be able to make the trip to the nationals this year, for what was such a fun and well-run show. The organising committee did an amazing job, the ground conditions were perfect and everyone was so welcoming and friendly,“ she said.

“We hope to come back and bring lots more North Islanders with us.

“I am so happy to finish my time on ponies on a note like this. The title is definitely the highlight and I owe it all to my special pony Bill. He is just so consistent, always tries his heart out for me and has the coolest personality. Bill is so talented and really deserved this title, I am so grateful to have been able to finish our time together with five faultless rounds.”

Anna Wilson and Redcliffs Bill “activating his turbo button” in their final jumping round together.

Everything came down to the final round, where Anna and Bill had just over two rails in hand. Not that they needed it as they made easy work of the track, finishing on a cumulative total of 0.58 penalties.

Wilson also gave thanks to her parents, Simon and Claire, “who have made it all possible – from the driving to shows, helping with my riding, as well as keeping Bill fit and happy while I’m at boarding school”.

Claire says Anna and Bill had a fantastic season, winning six grand prix classes, each with double clears.

“A pretty good effort considering school and adventures got in the way of getting to all the shows. But to win a National title - that is a moment we won’t forget.

“We’re seriously proud of Anna, and she even managed to attend her school ball back in Hawke’s Bay - during the show. There are so many people to thank for making this all possible, you know who you are- thanks so so much.”

- Equestrian Sports New Zealand