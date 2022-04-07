Flaxmere ward councillor Henare O'Keefe says it will be tough to regain another Flaxmere councillor in future. Photo / Paul Taylor

Flaxmere ward councillor Henare O'Keefe says it will be tough to regain another Flaxmere councillor in future. Photo / Paul Taylor

A landmark decision to introduce three Māori ward councillors on to Hastings District Council has attracted a mixed response - particularly from the Flaxmere community.

The introduction of Māori ward councillors for the next local body election in October has been widely supported across the region.

However, a lengthy process which concluded on Wednesday around how to reshuffle the council and make room for those new councillors has been far less popular.

One long-standing Flaxmere resident said, "There will be less of a voice and less of a stand" for her community now, because the number of Flaxmere ward councillors was dropping from two to one to make room.

The council will be expanded from 15 councillors (including the mayor) to 16 councillors (including the mayor) at the next local body election.

One seat from the Flaxmere ward and one seat from the Hastings/Havelock North ward will be axed, while three Māori ward councillors will be introduced.

The new Māori ward will be known as the Takitimu Māori Ward and - unlike the council's other wards - councillors chosen to represent that ward will cover the entire district.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says it is the fairest outcome. Photo / Supplied

Long-standing Flaxmere resident Brenda Wainohu said she was happy to see Māori ward councillors introduced, but it came at a big expense for Flaxmere.

"There will be less of a voice and less of a stand [for Flaxmere]," she said.

"I agree with having Māori ward councillors, but we have to share those [councillors] amongst the whole rohe which is the whole of Hastings district.

"If we are going to have a Māori ward we need one for our area, in Flaxmere alone."

She said while her husband was Māori, she was of Cook Islands and European descent and would not able to vote for a Māori ward councillor, because people needed to be on the Māori electoral roll to vote for that ward.

"I don't get to have a say."

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the new structure was the most fair and effective.

"We are pleased that the [Local Government] Commission accepted our proposal," she said.

"This is exciting times for Hastings, Heretaunga. The 2022 elections will bring 15 strong, supportive councillors and a mayor to work for our community, supporting each ward's individual characteristics and aspirations."

Hazlehurst said although some community members may be disappointed, the council was still looking at initiatives to strengthen representation for Flaxmere.

"These include a council committee focused on Flaxmere, the possible appointment of an additional councillor (perhaps a Takitimu ward councillor) to have a representation role for Flaxmere, and continuing the close working relationship with the community-based Flaxmere Planning Committee."

Flaxmere ward councillor Henare O'Keefe, who will not run again in October and opposed any reduction in Flaxmere councillors, was philosophical about the decision.

"I have always said once you give something away you will never get it back.

"That is still my opinion, but in saying that the decision has been made ... and what is done is done and we have to go on with it now."