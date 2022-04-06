Maurice Beatson rides Central Park, North Island Championships, Central Districts Equine Park, Foxton, Sunday, April 03, Copyright Photo: KAMPIC / Kerry Marshall

Olympian and World Championships representative Maurice Beatson added another crown to his bulging tally, this time winning the POLi Payments Premier League title at the Cartown North Island Jumping Championships in Foxton.

But it's been a while since he laid claim to the title and as usual, the rather grounded Dannevirke farmer was pretty low key about the win.

Seven started the premier league championship class (sponsored by Cartown) with all coming back to be challenged by the Roger Laplanche-designed course. Katharine Van Tuyl (Palmerston North) aboard Centavino, Maurice with Central Park, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) aboard Waitangi Skynet and Jesse Linton (Hastings) with Kings Larkin were all clear from the opening round.

But in the end, only Maurice could finish the two rounds on zero faults, giving him another North Island title for his very full trophy cabinet. Sophie notched the fastest time of the round but paid for it with a rail and finished in second place with Katharine third and Jesse fourth. All three finished on four faults.

"Central Park just really found his feet this season," said Maurice of the 10-year-old New Zealand warmblood gelding, who is by Eurosport Centavos and bred by Imogen Neale. "I am pretty rapt to win - it is good for him to win a big one like this."

Maurice and Central Park, who placed second in the FEI NZ World Cup series in January, were last to go in the second round and he says the goal was purely to "leave the poles up and win".

"He is very careful so I can rely on him. He is just starting to get the necessary experience at this level and (is) coming on nicely."

Maurice praised the course saying the top four combinations had jumped it extremely well.

"I am just happy for the win and for the horse. The class was worth good money too which is always a help given the season that we've had."

The South Islanders dominated the Country TV Pony Grand Prix North Island Championship (sponsored by Cartown) with Molly Smith (Timaru) and Vapour Trail NZPH taking the win in a very competitive two-round class with Johanna Wylaars (Christchurch) aboard Wembleybrook Tiffany second and Harriet Laing (Canterbury) on Springvale Tama third.

Ten started the class, with seven coming back for the second round. Sitting on zero faults were Molly, Harriet and Samantha Gillies (Oamaru) aboard Doctor Jones. In the second, only Johanna kept her slate clean but she was carrying four faults from the opener bringing it all down to time. Molly picked up four but her 56.82-second effort held out Johanna for the win.

Oamaru's Gillies sisters Emma and Samantha reaped the rewards of the long trip north for the championships, and head home with numerous titles and placings. Samantha won the FMG Young Rider North Island Championship (sponsored by Kyrewood Park Saddlery) crown aboard Lumarzo and the Eileen Farquhar North Island Pony Speed Championship (sponsored by Property Brokers) on Doctor Jones and was fourth in the Pony Grand Prix title class on Doctor Jones.

Emma won both the Mainland Coachwork Junior Rider North Island Championship (sponsored by The Brave Pants Company) and the Eileen Farquhar North Island Horse Speed Championship (sponsored by Property Brokers) on Chic Xtreme, and aboard Benrose Playtime was fourth in the Pony Grand Prix title class.

■ Results –

Showjumping, POLi Payments Premier League North Island Championship (sponsored by Cartown): Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Central Park 1, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Waitangi Skynet 2, Katharine Van Tuyl (Palmerston North) Centavino 3, Jesse Linton (Hastings) Kings Larkin 4, Melody Matheson (Havelock North) Cortaflex Enya MH 5, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Glenbrooke Rick as Roses 6.

Country TV Pony Grand Prix North Island Championship (sponsored by Cartown): Molly Smith (Timaru) Vapour Trail NZPH 1, Johanna Wylaars (Christchurch) Wembleybrook Tiffany 2, Harriet Laing (Canterbury) Springvale Tama 3, Emma Gillies (Oamaru) Benrose Playtime 4, Samantha Gillies (Oamaru) Doctor Jones 5, Penny Borthwick (Masterton) Foxden's Merlot 6.

FMG Young Rider North Island Championship (sponsored by Kyrewood Park Saddlery): Samantha Gillies (Oamaru) Lumarzo 1, Sam Carrington (Takapau) Double J Breeze On 2, Tyla Hackett (Waiuku) Global PH Cocofino 3, Samantha Megchelse (New Plymouth) Rata Mill Eclipse 4, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Lakota 5, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) LDS Cardo 6.

East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old North Island Championship (sponsored by Kyrewood/Bitbeta Equine): Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) LT Holst Ellie 1, Nayton Mitchell (Palmerston North) Bling du Wowwow 2, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Central Zone 3, Anneke van Rooyen (Taumarunui) Awaroa New Edition 4, Dirk Waldin (Havelock North) Lagertha VWNZ 5, Tara Gower (Ohura) Riverhills Legend 6.

UltraMox Six-Year Old North Island Championship: Jeremy Whale (Hampton Downs) Six Sixty SP 1, Ike Baker (Hawke's Bay) Zirrena 2, Rose Alfeld (Leeston) Celebration ECPH 3, Tanya Hansen (Taranaki) Ngahiwi Specter 4, Melody Matheson (Havelock North) Cortaflex Giulia MH 5, Anneke van Rooyen (Taumarunui) Awareoa Just a Dream 6.

Matthews Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old North Island Championship: Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Joopiter 1, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Benrose Casino ECPH 2, Jeremy Whale (Hampton Downs) Bannockburn ECPH 3, Sam Carrington (Takapau) Double J Hurricane 4, Lucy Olphert (Queenstown) Kiwi Strike 5, Sam Whale (Hampton Downs) Dynavyte Caribou DL 6.

Eileen Farquhar North Island Pony Speed Championship (sponsored by Property Brokers): Samantha Gillies (Oamaru) Doctor Jones 1, Molly Smith (Timaru) Vapour Trail NZPH 2, Wiremu Priest (Rotorua) Jonsey 3, Annie Moffett (Napier) Korokipo Kid 4, Isla Bowley (Upper Hutt) Tui's Tennesse 5, Johanna Wylaars (Christchurch) Wembleybrook Tiffany 6.

Eileen Farquhar North Island Horse Speed Championship (sponsored by Property Brokers): Emma Gillies (Oamaru) Chic Xtreme 1, Bailey Rutter (Wairarapa) Henton Serenade 2, Sam Carrington (Takapau) Double J Hurricane 3, Tara Gower (Ohura) Riverhills Bayliner 4, Tanya Hansen (Taranaki) Euro Champagne 5, Kimberley Carrington (Takapau) Double J Barmaid 6.

Dunstan Horsefeeds Amateur Rider North Island Championship (sponsored by Lease Solutions NZ Ltd): Shanae McKay (Levin) ME Joy Ride II 1, Jessica Trow (Whitford) Kiwi Sunup 2, Luce Williams (Tinui) Grassendale Enzo 3, Nigel Horton (Kumeroa) Mandalay Cove 4, Joanna Smith (Hastings) Shiraz MH 5, Ashley Johnston (Whangarei) Miss Vee NZPH 6.

Mainland Coachwork Junior Rider North Island Championship (sponsored by The Brave Pants Company): Emma Gillies (Oamaru) Chic Xtreme 1, Kimberley Carrington (Takapau) Double J Barmaid 2, Annie Moffett (Napier) Samantha the Dachshund 3, Molly Pike (Cambridge) Sugarman 4, Rose Windross (Auckland) Double J Kelvin 5, Meg Bisset (Blenheim) Bewitched NZPH 6.

Harrison Lane Pro-Am Rider North Island Championship (sponsored by Equine-America NZ Ltd): Bailey Rutter (Wairarapa) Henton Serenade 1, Larina Dolman (Gisborne) Kiwi Lansing 2, Nicholas Beal (Pukekohe) Sacramento 3, Louise Mulholland (Taumarunui) Mr McTaggart 4, Megan Stephens (Waikato) Gale 5, Sally Clark (Dannevirke) Victoria's Secret 6.

Show hunter, Fonterra North Island Open Championship: Nicholas O'Leary (Whanganui) El Diablo 1, Olivia Woodward (Palmerston North) Whittaker II 2, Mikayla Herbert (Rotorua) Matai Serendipity 3, Sarah Milne (Levin) Milburn Magnitude 4.

Kyrewood Bitabeta Equine North Island Cat A Pony Championship: Lily Kent (Waipawa) Ataahua Rapture 1, Sophia Neale (Palmerston North) Petal 2, Lily Fenton (Stratford) Clovelly Fonteyn 3, Katherine Walker (Paraparaumu) Avataare 4.

North Island Cat B Pony Championship: Kate Procter (Palmerston North) Trevellyn Blue Bell 1, Emily Oliver (Kapiti Coast) Mr Mika Choo 2, Poppy Tatham (Masterton) Wembleybrook O'Driscoll 3, Yulana Gloyn (Palmerston North) Rustabella 4, Abbie Headifen (Waikanae) Corivale Blonde Iced Lights 5.

Fanny Adams North Island Cat C Pony Championship: Emily McMaster (Greytown) Onetai Cover Girl 1, Sofia Williams (Masterton) Grassendale Gin 2, Bridie King (Pahiatua) Puketawa Celtic Legend 3, Zoe Slater (Geraldine) Moccochino 4, Manaia Papworth (Masterton) Kaieto Foxy Roxy 5.

North Island Junior Championship: Olivia Woodward (Palmerston North) Whittaker II 1, Jordan Blakeley (Otaki) Elation KCE 2, Hazel Jones (Plimmerton) Atlan 3, Hazel Jones (Plimmerton) Sancho 4, Madison Wiffen (Wellington) Ponga 5,

North Island Amateur Championship: Antonio Matangi (Levin) My Delta 1, Gerardine Wood (Hawera) Burton 2, Diana Cottle (Palmerston North) Travino 3, Jasmine Priest (Rotorua) Meersbrooke Big Ears 4, Antonio Matangi (Levin) Shoeshine Polish 5.

For full results, head to www.evoevents.co.nz