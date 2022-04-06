Hastings council shuts the gates on street racers and wheelies

Otene Rd, blocked off by the Hastings District Council because of the illegal street racing, burnouts and other activity in the area. Photo / Supplied

More than half-a-kilometre of a rural road near the northern outskirts of Hastings has been blocked as the Hastings District Council shuts the gates on noise and safety and other issues arising from street racing, burnouts and rubbish dumping.

Closed will be about 600 metres of Otene Rd to the intersection with Ruahapia Rd, with two sets of gates installed on the road, and timber bollards on the sides of the road to block access.

The Hastings District Council, which in December decided on the change, says the close-out will not affects residents' access to their properties, and there are no residences accessed from Otene Rd, just orchards and, near the Ellwood Rd end, the Hastings Rugby and Sports clubrooms.

The park, used in the past also for vehicle parking during the Hawke's Bay A and P Show each October, is also accessible from Bennett Rd, which runs from Otene Rd to State Highway 51 at Waipatu.



The Council says that while council officers worked with road police to increase the number of patrols and install CCTV cameras, the need for "further measures" was identified by the council and the community.

A sector of the road is regularly, legally, used for club-run quarter-mile car sprints.