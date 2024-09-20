Advertisement
Paralympian’s rideshare business may come to Hawke’s Bay to help disabled

Former Paralympian Barney Koneferenisi believes his business idea, Riides, could work in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Former Paralympian Barney Koneferenisi has faced plenty of challenges trying to get his rideshare business off the ground - but isn’t one to give up.

The former New Zealand wheelchair rugby player wants to launch an app, similar to Uber, to help people with disabilities get from A to B.

He’s set an ambitious target to roll out the service in centres around the North Island by late 2025, including Napier and Hastings, and has been working on the project for years, which he’s named Riides.

The idea came to him following disheartening experiences catching public transport or struggling to book wheelchair-accessible taxis.

He said he’d heard numerous stories from others facing similarly difficult experiences - from ramps not working on buses to wheelchair-accessible taxis being booked out for school runs to vehicles turning up without appropriate equipment to services not taking assistance dogs.

His business idea is fairly simple: create an easy-to-use app where people can promptly book and catch a ride in disabled-friendly vans and vehicles.

Drivers will supply vehicles, such as wheelchair-accessible vans, and receive payment similar to other rideshare services.

The company will help drivers get relevant licences if required for operating wheelchair-hoisted vehicles, and offer training to use specialist equipment such as banana boards.

“In the beginning we were trying to get funding through NGOs and Government agencies, but we [got nowhere] with a lot of them.”

He turned to a Givealittle page after what felt like endless referrals and rejections.

“The fact that I had to rely on a Givealittle to get funding for a service that is desperately needed shocked me.”

Koneferenisi said things were tracking well in 2022 and 2023 for the business to get off the ground, with almost $60,000 raised through a Givealittle page and an app developer on board working pro bono. Unfortunately, things fell through.

He parted ways with that app developer as layoffs at the company meant his project was not prioritised, he said.

He signed up with another app developer early this year, and started another Givealittle page six weeks ago which has raised over $13,500.

“The app we are looking at will cost at least $325,000,” he said.

“Once we raise enough money and get the developer [creating the app] I hope next year we can get this puppy rolled out.”

His first target is to raise about $20,000 to begin planning and design of the app.

Unfortunately, he said, $59,000 raised through the initial Givealittle page had all been spent on “the legalities of the company” including policies for drivers, registering the company, design and branding of the business, purchasing disabled mobility equipment for driver training, and other costs. He still plans to use that equipment and branding.

Koneferenisi, who contracted meningitis as a baby and has undergone multiple amputations, said he hoped to have at least two vans and drivers operating in Napier and Hastings when the app launches.

Go to Givealittle and search A Safer Ride Option For Everyone to support the project.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.

