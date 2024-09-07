Advertisement
Pristine Seas: Napier’s National Aquarium to host National Geographic exhibition

Hawkes Bay Today
A Pristine Seas diver explores an iceberg off the Antarctic Peninsula. Photo / Jordi Chias, National Geographic

The icebergs of the Antarctic Peninsula are a fair way from Napier shores, but stunning pictures of them will soon find a home there when a world-class National Geographic photography exhibit arrives at the National Aquarium of New Zealand.

Pristine Seas: Bringing the Ocean Back, curated by the National Geographic Society, opens at National Aquarium of New Zealand on Saturday, September 14, and draws upon more than a decade’s worth of global expeditions conducted by the National Geographic Pristine Seas project.

The project, started in 2008, was created to document and protect the ocean so it can “heal, rebound, and regenerate”.

It has carried out 44 expeditions and helped establish 27 marine protected areas covering more than 6.5 million square kilometres of ocean – an area more than twice the size of India. Pristine Seas also actively supports the global goal of protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030.

Through the exhibition’s narrative, photography, and film, visitors are set to learn about how the Pristine Seas team supports indigenous peoples, local communities and governments in the creation of Marine Protected Areas.

Imagery and stories highlight scientific methods used on many of the teams’ expeditions in locations such as tropical coral reefs and Antarctic territories.

“This exhibition exemplifies the Pristine Seas team’s dedication to educating audiences about the importance of Marine Protected Areas and their contribution to a healthy ocean which provides everything from oxygen, livelihoods and food for local communities and incredible beauty,” Emily Dunham, chief campus and experiences officer at the National Geographic Society, said.

“With the team’s combined experience in exploration, scientific research and powerful storytelling, visitors will dive deep into strikingly beautiful stories and images from the wildest places in the ocean while learning how we must preserve it.”

Rachel Haydon, general manager of the National Aquarium of New Zealand, said it was an “honour and a privilege” to be able to bring the exhibition to aquarium visitors.

“The exquisite images portray a narrative of action, hope, connection – everything our ocean needs from us right now,” she said.

“It is so easy to get overwhelmed with the sheer weight of what we need to do to help nature repair, but we must remember there already are so many people committed to this cause. Come and be inspired by the passion and commitment of the communities, scientists and conservationists who are bringing the ocean back.”

Enric Sala, National Geographic explorer in residence and Pristine Seas executive director, said he was “thrilled” to bring more than a decade of filming and science into the exhibition.

“To protect vital ocean places, we need to combine research with compelling visuals, to inspire people through both minds and hearts.”

