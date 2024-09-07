A Pristine Seas diver explores an iceberg off the Antarctic Peninsula. Photo / Jordi Chias, National Geographic

The icebergs of the Antarctic Peninsula are a fair way from Napier shores, but stunning pictures of them will soon find a home there when a world-class National Geographic photography exhibit arrives at the National Aquarium of New Zealand.

Pristine Seas: Bringing the Ocean Back, curated by the National Geographic Society, opens at National Aquarium of New Zealand on Saturday, September 14, and draws upon more than a decade’s worth of global expeditions conducted by the National Geographic Pristine Seas project.

The project, started in 2008, was created to document and protect the ocean so it can “heal, rebound, and regenerate”.

It has carried out 44 expeditions and helped establish 27 marine protected areas covering more than 6.5 million square kilometres of ocean – an area more than twice the size of India. Pristine Seas also actively supports the global goal of protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030.

Through the exhibition’s narrative, photography, and film, visitors are set to learn about how the Pristine Seas team supports indigenous peoples, local communities and governments in the creation of Marine Protected Areas.